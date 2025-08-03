Rekha Gupta Transfers CMO Into E-Office For A More Efficient And Transparent System

In a bid to make the governance system more accessible, efficient and transparent, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday transferred her own office (the CM Office) into an e-Office.

As per a release, CM Gupta stated that she has personally transformed her own office (the CM Office) into an e-office to set a benchmark for other departments to follow. “The e-office platform has replaced traditional paper files with digital formats, making the workflow fully modern and streamlined, “Gupta added.

Training Provided To Implement Digitalisation In Government Offices: Rekha Gupta

The chief minister further said that training has been provided to officials and staff at all levels to implement digitalisation in government offices.

The drive to digitise all government offices across the capital has significantly accelerated the pace of administrative work, she said.

“Our government believes that when all central government offices are functioning on this system, the offices of the national capital must also adopt the e-Office platform. We are working in alignment with the vision of the Central Government and Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. This system ensures accountability and provides real-time updates on how long files are pending with any officer or department, “She added.

Delhi CM Praises Digitalisation As Administrative Efficiency, Transparency

The Delhi CM said, “Digitalisation is not merely a technological change; it is a blend of administrative efficiency, transparency, and environmental conservation. Our goal is to ensure that every government task is swift, accurate, and citizen-centric, and the e-Office platform is a major step in this direction.

The chief minister shared that the e-Office platform, developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC), has shown remarkable results in July itself. Out of the Delhi Government’s 199 departments, 119 are now fully operational on e-Office, up from 22 per cent in June to nearly 60 per cent. During the same period, the number of digital files used by these departments exceeded 1.18 lakh, marking a growth of over 250 per cent compared to the previous month (June).

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Police Arrest Woman, Lover For Killing Husband And Dumping Body In Drain In Haryana’s Sonipat