Police Arrest Woman, Lover For Killing Husband And Dumping Body In Drain In Haryana’s Sonipat

A woman and her boyfriend have been arrested for allegedly plotting and executing the murder of her husband and dumping his body in a drain in Haryana’s Sonipat, Delhi Police said on Saturday.

The woman has been identified as Soniya, 34, a resident of Alipur in Delhi, and her 28-year-old boyfriend as Rohit, who hails from Sonipat, an official said, adding that they were arrested for conspiring to murder and dumping the body of Soniya’s husband, Pritam Prakash.

Woman Conspires With Her Lover To Kill Her Husband

As per ANI, the Crime Branch arrested Soniya, 34 years old, resident of Alipur, Delhi, with her boyfriend Rohit, for conspiring to murder and dumping the body of her husband, Pritam Prakash, one year after the case was registered in PS Gannaur, Sonipat, Haryana.

Crime Branch arrested Soniya, 34 years, resident of Alipur, Delhi, with her boyfriend Rohit, for conspiring to murder and dumping the body of her husband, Pritam Prakash, one year after the case was registered in PS Gannaur, Sonipat, Haryana.







Narrating the trail of events, police said that Vijay killed Pritam and dumped his body in a drain near Agwanpur. Vijay sent her a video of the body on social media, which was later deleted.

Tracing Of Mobile Number Helped Police Arrest Rohit

After registering an FIR on the complaint filed by Soniya, police launched the investigation, and the team traced the mobile number linked to Pritam, which had become active again after nearly a year.

Police arrested Rohit, and during the investigation, he said that he was in a relationship with Soniya and that the two had conspired to kill Pritam. And I dumped his body in a drain in Sonipat. Later, Haryana Police recovered an unidentified male body.

