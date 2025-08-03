Home > India > Police Arrest Woman, Lover For Killing Husband And Dumping Body In Drain In Haryana’s Sonipat

Police Arrest Woman, Lover For Killing Husband And Dumping Body In Drain In Haryana’s Sonipat

A woman and her boyfriend have been arrested for allegedly plotting and executing the murder of her husband and dumping his body in a drain in Haryana's Sonipat, Delhi Police said on Saturday. The woman has been identified as Soniya, 34, a resident of Alipur in Delhi, and her 28-year-old boyfriend as Rohit, who hails from Sonipat, an official said, adding that they were arrested for conspiring to murder and dumping the body of Soniya’s husband, Pritam Prakash.

Police Arrest Woman, Lover For Killing Husband And Dumping Body In Drain In Haryana’s Sonipat (Credit -ANI)
Police Arrest Woman, Lover For Killing Husband And Dumping Body In Drain In Haryana’s Sonipat (Credit -ANI)

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: August 3, 2025 01:59:22 IST

A woman and her boyfriend have been arrested for allegedly plotting and executing the murder of her husband and dumping his body in a drain in Haryana’s Sonipat, Delhi Police said on Saturday.

The woman has been identified as Soniya, 34, a resident of Alipur in Delhi, and her 28-year-old boyfriend as Rohit, who hails from Sonipat, an official said, adding that they were arrested for conspiring to murder and dumping the body of Soniya’s husband, Pritam Prakash.

Woman Conspires With Her Lover To Kill Her Husband

As per ANI, the Crime Branch arrested Soniya, 34 years old, resident of Alipur, Delhi, with her boyfriend Rohit, for conspiring to murder and dumping the body of her husband, Pritam Prakash, one year after the case was registered in PS Gannaur, Sonipat, Haryana.



Narrating the trail of events, police said that Vijay killed Pritam and dumped his body in a drain near Agwanpur. Vijay sent her a video of the body on social media, which was later deleted.

Tracing Of Mobile Number Helped Police Arrest Rohit

After registering an FIR on the complaint filed by Soniya, police launched the investigation, and the team traced the mobile number linked to Pritam, which had become active again after nearly a year. 

Police arrested Rohit, and during the investigation, he said that he was in a relationship with Soniya and that the two had conspired to kill Pritam. And I dumped his body in a drain in Sonipat. Later,  Haryana Police recovered an unidentified male body.

ALSO READ: National Friendship Day 2025: Breaking Isolation, Bonding BFFs

Tags: husbandWoman Killed husband

RELATED News

National Friendship Day 2025: Breaking Isolation, Bonding BFFs
15-year-old Girl Set Afire In Puri Dies At AIIMS Delhi, Police Denies Attack Angle
Election Commission Rebuts Tejashwi’s ‘Name-Missing’ Claim, Terms It Factually Incorrect
Election Commission Refutes Rahul’s Claim of Election Rigging In 2024 Maharashtra Polls, Awaits His Response
Assam Congress Accuses State Govt Of Deceiving On ST Status For Six Communities: What’s Behind the Allegations?

LATEST NEWS

Authorities Investigating Ex-Trump Prosecutor Jack Smith for Alleged Political Activity Violations
Police Arrest Woman, Lover For Killing Husband And Dumping Body In Drain In Haryana’s Sonipat
Margot Robbie’s Next Big Role? Barbie Star To Team Up With Tim Burton For ‘Attack Of The Fifty Foot Woman’ Remake
Oxford-Studied Lion ‘Blondie’ Killed in Alleged Trophy Hunt
Matty Healy Consoles Mom Denise Welch Amid Taylor Swift Feud, What Caused The Backlash?
Akon’s India Tour 2025: Dates, Cities & Ticket Details, Here’s The Guide!
Myanmar Junta Airstrike Kills 13 in Rebel-Held Ruby Mining Town, Including Monk and Child
Is Priyanka Chopra Making Her Bollywood Comeback With Sanjay Leela Bhansali? Here’s What We Know About Her Reunion On Love And War
Watch! President Donald Trump On Pardoning Diddy, American Rapper’s ‘Terrible Statements’ Heats Up Drama
Kyiv Mourns 31 Killed, Including 5 Children, in Deadliest Russian Attack Within Year
Police Arrest Woman, Lover For Killing Husband And Dumping Body In Drain In Haryana’s Sonipat

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Police Arrest Woman, Lover For Killing Husband And Dumping Body In Drain In Haryana’s Sonipat

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Police Arrest Woman, Lover For Killing Husband And Dumping Body In Drain In Haryana’s Sonipat
Police Arrest Woman, Lover For Killing Husband And Dumping Body In Drain In Haryana’s Sonipat
Police Arrest Woman, Lover For Killing Husband And Dumping Body In Drain In Haryana’s Sonipat
Police Arrest Woman, Lover For Killing Husband And Dumping Body In Drain In Haryana’s Sonipat

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?