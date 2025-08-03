National Friendship Day 2025: Breaking Isolation, Bonding BFFs

“With every true friendship, we build more firmly the foundations on which the peace of the whole world rests. Thought by thought and act by act, with every breath we build more firmly the kingdom of non-violence that is the true home of the spirit of humanity.” -Mahatma Gandhi

Friendship is considered one of the most beautiful relationships in the world. Friends are not related to us only by blood or by close family; they can be anyone. One who stands by us during our happiest and toughest moments is our friend. In Hindu literature, the friendship between Lord Krishna and poor Brahmin Sudama is placed at its best.

When Friendship Day Is Celebrated In India

To remember the past moments, reunite and break the bonding, every year, people across the globe celebrate Friendship Day on the first Sunday of August.

The day gives people excuses to spend quality time with their friends and make plans to meet someone special to them. Since it falls on a Sunday this year, it becomes easier for people to gather without worrying about work or school commitments.

Origin of Friendship Day

The International Day of Friendship was proclaimed in 2011 by the UN General Assembly with the idea that friendship between peoples, countries, cultures and individuals can inspire peace efforts and build bridges between communities, the organisation’s website stated.

As per records, the idea of celebrating Friendship Day was first introduced by Joyce Hall, the founder of Hallmark Cards, in the 1950s, which quickly gained popularity in the United States and later spread to other countries. In India, the decision to mark it on the first Sunday of August was purely for convenience – allowing people more time to come together and celebrate without work pressures.

How is Friendship Day Celebrated in India?

To celebrate Friendship Day in India, people exchange gifts, throw surprise parties, share memories, and plan for movies and trips.

It is said, “Being a friend is about what we give, not what we get. Your friends are the ones you can count on, just like they count on you.”

