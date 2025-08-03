Home > India > 15-year-old Girl Set Afire In Puri Dies At AIIMS Delhi, Police Denies Attack Angle

A 15-year-old girl, who was allegedly set on fire by unidentified miscreants in Odisha’s Puri, died on Saturday, Aug 2, 2025, while undergoing treatment at the AIIMS, New Delhi. The minor girl, who had sustained 75 per cent burns, was airlifted from AIIMS Bhubaneswar to AIIMS, New Delhi, on July 19.

Published: August 3, 2025 00:46:37 IST

A 15-year-old girl, who was allegedly set on fire by unidentified miscreants in Odisha’s Puri, died on Saturday, Aug 2, 2025, while undergoing treatment at the AIIMS, New Delhi.

The minor girl, who had sustained 75 per cent burns, was airlifted from AIIMS Bhubaneswar to AIIMS, New Delhi, on July 19.

Odisha Police Denies Attack Angle

However, the Odisha police said, “No other person is involved in the incident. Therefore, we request that everyone not make any sensitive comments regarding this matter during this tragic moment.”

This is another such incident in the state after a 20-year-old student from Fakir Mohan Autonomous College in the Balasore district set herself on fire, after allegedly being subjected to sustained sexual harassment from the Head of Department of her college.

The BJP Government led by Mohan Charan Majhi in Odisha is already under fire. The Puri incident added fuel to the criticism from opposition parties, intensifying their demand for improved women’s safety measures.

Mohan Charan Manjhi Expressed Condolences

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Manjhi expressed his condolences. In a post on X, Odisha chief minister said, “I am deeply shocked to hear the news of the death of the girl victim in the Balangir incident. Despite all the efforts of the government and the round-the-clock endeavours of the specialist medical team at the AIIMS Delhi, her life could not be saved. I pray for the eternal peace of the girl’s soul and beseech God to grant strength to her family to bear this irreparable loss.”

Former chief minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Naveen Patnaik said he was deeply saddened at her demise. “My condolences for the young girl, and prayers are with the family members in the hour of grief. May God give the family members strength to bear this irreparable loss,” said Mr. Patnaik.

ALSO READ: Puri Minor Girl Set On Fire, Doctor Claims About 70% Of Body Burnt, Remains Critical At AIIMS Bhubaneswar

The Intern Korean Remake: Han So Hee As Anne Hathaway, But Who Is The Intern? Here Are The Details
