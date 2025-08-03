15-year-old Girl Set Afire In Puri Dies At AIIMS Delhi, Police Denies Attack Angle

A 15-year-old girl, who was allegedly set on fire by unidentified miscreants in Odisha’s Puri, died on Saturday, Aug 2, 2025, while undergoing treatment at the AIIMS, New Delhi.

The minor girl, who had sustained 75 per cent burns, was airlifted from AIIMS Bhubaneswar to AIIMS, New Delhi, on July 19.

Odisha Police Denies Attack Angle

However, the Odisha police said, “No other person is involved in the incident. Therefore, we request that everyone not make any sensitive comments regarding this matter during this tragic moment.”

ବଳଙ୍ଗା ଘଟଣାରେ ପୀଡିତା ଝିଅଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଖବର ଶୁଣି ଆମେ ଅତ୍ୟନ୍ତ ଦୁଃଖିତ । ଏହି ଘଟଣାରେ ପୋଲିସ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ତଦନ୍ତ ନିଷ୍ଠାର ସହ କରାଯାଇଛି। ତଦନ୍ତ ଶେଷ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟାୟରେ ପହଞ୍ଚି ସାରିଛି। ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ହୋଇଥିବା ତଦନ୍ତ ଅନୁଯାୟୀ ଏହି ଘଟଣାରେ ଅନ୍ୟ କୌଣସି ବ୍ୟକ୍ତିଙ୍କ ସମ୍ପୃକ୍ତି ନ ଥିବା ସ୍ପଷ୍ଟ ହୋଇଛି। ଏଣୁ ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କୁ ଅନୁରୋଧ… — Odisha Police (@odisha_police) August 2, 2025

This is another such incident in the state after a 20-year-old student from Fakir Mohan Autonomous College in the Balasore district set herself on fire, after allegedly being subjected to sustained sexual harassment from the Head of Department of her college.

The BJP Government led by Mohan Charan Majhi in Odisha is already under fire. The Puri incident added fuel to the criticism from opposition parties, intensifying their demand for improved women’s safety measures.

Mohan Charan Manjhi Expressed Condolences

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Manjhi expressed his condolences. In a post on X, Odisha chief minister said, “I am deeply shocked to hear the news of the death of the girl victim in the Balangir incident. Despite all the efforts of the government and the round-the-clock endeavours of the specialist medical team at the AIIMS Delhi, her life could not be saved. I pray for the eternal peace of the girl’s soul and beseech God to grant strength to her family to bear this irreparable loss.”

ବଳଙ୍ଗା ଘଟଣାରେ ପୀଡ଼ିତା ଝିଅଟିର ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଖବର ଶୁଣି ମୁଁ ଗଭୀର ଭାବେ ମର୍ମାହତ। ସରକାରଙ୍କ ସମସ୍ତ ପ୍ରୟାସ ଏବଂ ଏମ୍ସ ଦିଲ୍ଲୀରେ ବିଶେଷଜ୍ଞ ଡାକ୍ତରୀ ଦଳଙ୍କ ଅହୋରାତ୍ର ଚେଷ୍ଟା ସତ୍ତ୍ୱେ ତାଙ୍କ ଜୀବନ ରକ୍ଷା କରାଯାଇ ପାରିଲା ନାହିଁ। ମୁଁ ଝିଅଟିର ଅମର ଆତ୍ମାର ସଦଗତି କାମନା କରୁଛି ଏବଂ ଏହି ଅପୂରଣୀୟ କ୍ଷତିକୁ ସହିବା ପାଇଁ ତାଙ୍କ… — Mohan Charan Majhi (@MohanMOdisha) August 2, 2025

Former chief minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Naveen Patnaik said he was deeply saddened at her demise. “My condolences for the young girl, and prayers are with the family members in the hour of grief. May God give the family members strength to bear this irreparable loss,” said Mr. Patnaik.

Deeply saddened and anguished to know that the young girl set on fire in #Balanga area of #Puri District passed away while undergoing treatment in AIIMS. My condolences for the young girl and prayers are with the family members in the hour grief. May God give the family members… — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) August 2, 2025

