BRS Boycotts VP Election, Stands With 70 Lakh Telangana Farmers

By Simran Babbar

Hyderabad, 8th September 2025: On August 20, BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) declared that the party’s support in the upcoming Vice-Presidential elections would be conditional on addressing the plight of Telangana’s farmers. KT Rama Rao made it clear that BRS would extend its backing only to the party that ensures the immediate supply of two lakh metric tonnes of urea before September 9. He warned that farmers in the State are facing an unprecedented crisis and cannot be left to suffer due to political indifference.

The decision by the BRS to boycott the elections shall impact the already delicate math of the election, as BRS has four MPs in the Rajya Sabha. Reiterating BRS’s independent position, KTR had said: “We are not in NDA, we are not in INDIA bloc. BRS is a completely independent party. We have no bosses in Delhi. Telangana people are our only bosses.”

Despite repeated appeals, neither the INDIA Alliance nor the NDA has come forward to address this urgent demand. In light of this neglect, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi has taken the principled decision to boycott the Vice Presidential election. This decision is a direct consequence of national parties prioritising their Delhi power games over the needs of the farmers who sustain this country.

The BRS reiterates its unwavering commitment to the 70 lakh farmers of Telangana. The BRS will not take decisions for the pleasure of Delhi bosses. The Bharat Rashtra Samithi will make decisions solely for the welfare of Telangana and its farmers.

The Vice Presidential election is scheduled for September 9, 2025. The polling will take place on this date, and if required, the counting of votes will also happen on the same day.The Vice President of India is the second-highest constitutional office in the country. Their primary role is to serve as the ex-officio Chairman of the Rajya Sabha (the upper house of Parliament). The Vice President also assumes the role of President in case of a vacancy due to resignation, death, or impeachment, for a maximum period of six months until a new President is elected.

