Can India Really Be The World's #2 Economy By 2038? EY Thinks So: But Does Everyone Agree?

Can India Really Be The World’s #2 Economy By 2038? EY Thinks So: But Does Everyone Agree?

EY forecasts India could be the world’s #2 economy by 2038, determined by youth, high savings, and financial prudence. With strong improvements, tech adoption, and growing demand, India’s growth trajectory overtakes peers in spite of trials, directing for a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Can India Really Be The World’s #2 Economy By 2038? EY Thinks So: But Does Everyone Agree?

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: August 27, 2025 21:59:34 IST

India may become the world’s second-largest economy in purchasing power parity (PPP) terms by 2038, with a projected GDP of USD 34.2 trillion, according to a report by EY. This assertion by the EY is based on IMF projections.

High savings rate boosts India’s growth

Among the largest economies, India stands out with a median age of 28.8 years in 2025, the second-highest savings rate, and a government debt-to-GDP ratio projected to decline from 81.3 per cent in 2024 to 75.8 per cent by 2030, unlike its peers, where debt levels are rising.

Citing an IMF report, EY said India’s economy could reach USD 20.7 trillion (PPP) by 2030. Compared to the US, China, Germany, and Japan, India is uniquely placed, it asserted.

“While China leads in overall size with a projected USD 42.2 trillion economy (PPP) by 2030, its ageing population and rising debt are challenges. The US remains strong but faces high debt levels exceeding 120 per cent of GDP and slower growth rates. Germany and Japan, though advanced, are constrained by high median ages and heavy reliance on global trade,” said EY in a statement.

Youth, reforms driving India’s growth surge

In contrast, India combines youthful demographics, rising domestic demand, and a sustainable fiscal outlook, giving it the most favourable long-term growth trajectory.

DK Srivastava, Chief Policy Advisor, EY India, said, “India’s comparative strengths, its young and skilled workforce, robust saving and investment rates, and relatively sustainable debt profile will help sustain high growth even in a volatile global environment. By building resilience and advancing capabilities in critical technologies, India is well-placed to move closer to its Viksit Bharat aspirations by 2047.”

India’s trajectory is reinforced not just by demographics but also by structural reforms and resilient fundamentals.

High saving and investment rates are fueling capital formation, while fiscal consolidation is improving sustainability. Reforms such as GST, IBC, financial inclusion through UPI, and production-linked incentives are strengthening competitiveness across industries, EY said.

At the same time, public investment in infrastructure and adoption of emerging technologies like AI, semiconductors, and renewable energy are setting the stage for long-term resilience.

India is also projected to become the third-largest economy in market exchange rate terms by 2028, overtaking Germany. (Inputs from ANI)

Tags: economyGDP

