"Can stay in Nepal": Fadnavis attacks Rahul Gandhi for appeal to Gen Z to stop "vote theft"

indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 25, 2025 12:19:08 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 25 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday took a swipe at Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over the latter’s appeal to Gen Z to stop the allegedly ongoing vote theft in the country, saying that the appeal won’t work.

Sepaking at the India Today Conclave, Fadnavis further stated that Gandhi was not important to Gen Z.

“Whoever is in love with Nepal can stay there…the young people of India don’t have the time to protest. Gen Z thinks different(ly). Rahul Gandhi does not have anyone else to bring down the government. His appeal to Gen Z will not work,” Fadnavis was quoted as saying while addressing the 2025 India Today Conclave here.

His remarks come days after Rahul Gandhi held his second presser, fueling allegations of “vote theft” against the Election Commission of India (ECI). He accused Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar of “protecting vote chors”.

Hours after his press conference on September 18, Gandhi posted on X, appealing to the youth, including Gen Z, to stop the alleged vote theft in elections.

“The youth of the country, the students of the country, the Gen Z of the country will save the Constitution, protect democracy, and stop vote theft. I always stand with them. Jai Hind!” Gandhi said.

The LoP focused on the process of vote deletion while demanding that CEC Gyanesh Kumar “stop giving excuses” and release the evidence to the Karnataka CID immediately. He slammed the Election Commission of India for allegedly “not cooperating” with the voter fraud investigation opened up by the Karnataka Crime Investigation Department (Karnataka CID) in the Aland assembly segment in the Kalaburagi district.

Gandhi claimed that the investigation into the alleged fraud has been stalled for over 2 years as the poll body is not replying to the letters sent by the CID, calling it “proof” that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar is “protecting vote chors (vote thieves).

“February 2023 investigation is started, March 2023 Karnataka CID writes to ECI asking for all details. Incomplete details are given in August, with which no investigation can happen. Whatever was not needed was given, whatever was needed that was not given (by the Election Commission),” Rahul Gandhi said during a press conference at the Congress headquarters, Indira Bhawan.

He further demanded that the ECI release the requested data within 1 week, as the Karnataka EC has also asked for the data, but no reply was given. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: devendra-fadnaivsgen zrahul gandhiVote Theft

