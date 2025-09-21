Caught On Cam: 8-Year-Old Riding Bicycle In Kerala Chokes On A Chewing-Gum, Locals’ Quick-Thinking Saves Her Life

A video that is going viral on the internet of Pallikkara in Kerala depicts how a little girl was choking and how young men saved her. It is stated that the girl had accidentally swallowed a chewing gum, and soon she understood that she needed assistance.

She approached a crowd of men, who, as they did not stop to think, lent her assistance. One of the men even lifted her and threw the abdominal thrusts, a life-saving measure that is applied to the blocked airway when a person is choking.

Locals Save 8-Year-Old Girl Choking on Chewing Gum

In the video, the small girl was riding her bicycle alone when she chewed some chewing gum. Soon after her initiation into peddling, she started to experience some discomfort and requested the assistance of the group. Initially, one of the men attempted to pat her back, but another soon understood what a serious situation it was.

He picked her up at once and made the abdominal thrusts to clear her airway. The girl was saved in time and avoided what would have been a tragedy in the case of their decisive moves.

The little girl has been found to be an 8-year-old girl named Fatima, daughter of Shaukat and Farida, according to the Indian Express Malayalam. The rescuing men have been identified as Ismail, Niyaz and Jafar.

How did the Internet react?

lovely! This shows that most people, at heart, aren’t bad, they’re willing to help without caring about religion or caste. It’s the extreme positions pushed by our politics and religious leaders that drive ppl towards the wrong. — hitesh nigam (@hiteshnigam) September 19, 2025

Such a heartwarming video. The little girl looked uncomfortable. The men responded and understood what she was facing. Great job guys 👏🤗 — Pramod Kumar Singh (@SinghPramod2784) September 19, 2025

Its good they saved her, also it was very good presence of mind of that child she immediately went to them to ask for help. — Tango Charlie (@Charlie86861) September 19, 2025

That’s why education is important — Ravi Ranjan (@TuchIndia) September 19, 2025

