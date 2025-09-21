LIVE TV
Home > India > Caught On Cam: 8-Year-Old Riding Bicycle In Kerala Chokes On A Chewing-Gum, Locals' Quick-Thinking Saves Her Life

Caught On Cam: 8-Year-Old Riding Bicycle In Kerala Chokes On A Chewing-Gum, Locals' Quick-Thinking Saves Her Life

A viral video from Pallikkara, Kerala, shows locals heroically saving an 8-year-old girl named Fatima after she choked on chewing gum. Young men Ismail, Niyaz, and Jafar applied abdominal thrusts in time, clearing her airway and preventing a tragedy, earning praise across social media.

One of the men rescued the girl by performing abdominal thrusts ( Photo: X)
One of the men rescued the girl by performing abdominal thrusts ( Photo: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: September 21, 2025 10:21:35 IST

A video that is going viral on the internet of Pallikkara in Kerala depicts how a little girl was choking and how young men saved her. It is stated that the girl had accidentally swallowed a chewing gum, and soon she understood that she needed assistance. 

She approached a crowd of men, who, as they did not stop to think, lent her assistance. One of the men even lifted her and threw the abdominal thrusts, a life-saving measure that is applied to the blocked airway when a person is choking.

Locals Save 8-Year-Old Girl Choking on Chewing Gum

In the video, the small girl was riding her bicycle alone when she chewed some chewing gum. Soon after her initiation into peddling, she started to experience some discomfort and requested the assistance of the group. Initially, one of the men attempted to pat her back, but another soon understood what a serious situation it was. 

He picked her up at once and made the abdominal thrusts to clear her airway. The girl was saved in time and avoided what would have been a tragedy in the case of their decisive moves.

The little girl has been found to be an 8-year-old girl named Fatima, daughter of Shaukat and Farida, according to the Indian Express Malayalam. The rescuing men have been identified as Ismail, Niyaz and Jafar.

How did the Internet react?

Tags: cctv footage kerala Pallikkara viral video

Caught On Cam: 8-Year-Old Riding Bicycle In Kerala Chokes On A Chewing-Gum, Locals' Quick-Thinking Saves Her Life

Caught On Cam: 8-Year-Old Riding Bicycle In Kerala Chokes On A Chewing-Gum, Locals' Quick-Thinking Saves Her Life

Caught On Cam: 8-Year-Old Riding Bicycle In Kerala Chokes On A Chewing-Gum, Locals' Quick-Thinking Saves Her Life
Caught On Cam: 8-Year-Old Riding Bicycle In Kerala Chokes On A Chewing-Gum, Locals' Quick-Thinking Saves Her Life
Caught On Cam: 8-Year-Old Riding Bicycle In Kerala Chokes On A Chewing-Gum, Locals' Quick-Thinking Saves Her Life
Caught On Cam: 8-Year-Old Riding Bicycle In Kerala Chokes On A Chewing-Gum, Locals' Quick-Thinking Saves Her Life

