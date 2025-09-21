What’s Cooking? Gigantic JCB Machine In Viral Video Seen Stirring Dal Makhni In A Massive Vessel, Fans Get Worried About Food Hygiene

In a viral video, the JCB excavator, or, as it is commonly known, the one that is used to dig up roads, is being used as a giant ladle to stir a huge cauldron of dal makhni.

On the one hand, it is the famous construction vehicle that has become the subject of memes and has appeared on social media feeds, only this time in a new role as an unusual kitchen tool.

JCB stirs dal makhni, video goes viral

JCB is being used to cook dal makhni. Organizers are openly boasting about this on social media. The same JCB would have been used for construction as well- full of grease and rust. Yet, FSSAI has not taken any action against it. pic.twitter.com/KyD6OF9e7k — Anuradha Tiwari (@talk2anuradha) September 18, 2025

Captured by an Instagram user, Nirajad Nirajad, on July 7, the video depicts the bright yellow arm of the machine immersing into a massive glass of lentils and stirring the mixture made of cream into the consistency of cement.

The strange scene soon became viral with the opinions of laughter and disbelief, and disgust being equally given.

The jokes were interspersed with solemn appeals. Consumers inquired of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) via social media that they should be investigated and take some steps in a situation that they viewed as a gross violation of food safety standards.

How did the Internet react to the viral video?

Thought it was a spectic tank of Kumbhakarna 😂 — Premanand (@PremanandJohns5) September 18, 2025

Dal makhni with a side of engine oil 😅 — Barely Opinionated (@BrlyOptd) September 19, 2025

It is now industrial strength daal makhani! Great for Indians’ constitution as we are used to digest “lakkad, pathar, and kankad.” 😂😂😂 — Praveen Varma (@IAmPraveenVarma) September 19, 2025

