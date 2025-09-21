LIVE TV
What's Cooking? Gigantic JCB Machine In Viral Video Seen Stirring Dal Makhni In A Massive Vessel, Fans Get Worried About Food Hygiene

What’s Cooking? Gigantic JCB Machine In Viral Video Seen Stirring Dal Makhni In A Massive Vessel, Fans Get Worried About Food Hygiene

A bizarre viral video shows a JCB excavator stirring a giant cauldron of dal makhni, sparking laughter, memes, and outrage online. While organizers flaunted the stunt, social media users tagged FSSAI, demanding action over food safety violations linked to the grease- and rust-prone machine.

JCB is being used to cook dal makhni ( Photo: X)
JCB is being used to cook dal makhni ( Photo: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: September 21, 2025 10:00:12 IST

In a viral video, the JCB excavator, or, as it is commonly known, the one that is used to dig up roads, is being used as a giant ladle to stir a huge cauldron of dal makhni.

On the one hand, it is the famous construction vehicle that has become the subject of memes and has appeared on social media feeds, only this time in a new role as an unusual kitchen tool.

JCB stirs dal makhni, video goes viral

Captured by an Instagram user, Nirajad Nirajad, on July 7, the video depicts the bright yellow arm of the machine immersing into a massive glass of lentils and stirring the mixture made of cream into the consistency of cement.

The strange scene soon became viral with the opinions of laughter and disbelief, and disgust being equally given.

The jokes were interspersed with solemn appeals. Consumers inquired of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) via social media that they should be investigated and take some steps in a situation that they viewed as a gross violation of food safety standards.

How did the Internet react to the viral video?

Tags: cooking videofood safetyFSSAIjcbviral video

What’s Cooking? Gigantic JCB Machine In Viral Video Seen Stirring Dal Makhni In A Massive Vessel, Fans Get Worried About Food Hygiene

What’s Cooking? Gigantic JCB Machine In Viral Video Seen Stirring Dal Makhni In A Massive Vessel, Fans Get Worried About Food Hygiene

What’s Cooking? Gigantic JCB Machine In Viral Video Seen Stirring Dal Makhni In A Massive Vessel, Fans Get Worried About Food Hygiene
What’s Cooking? Gigantic JCB Machine In Viral Video Seen Stirring Dal Makhni In A Massive Vessel, Fans Get Worried About Food Hygiene
What’s Cooking? Gigantic JCB Machine In Viral Video Seen Stirring Dal Makhni In A Massive Vessel, Fans Get Worried About Food Hygiene
What’s Cooking? Gigantic JCB Machine In Viral Video Seen Stirring Dal Makhni In A Massive Vessel, Fans Get Worried About Food Hygiene

QUICK LINKS