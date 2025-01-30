Caught On Cam: Bikers Snatch Woman’s Phone In Broad Daylight

In a disturbing incident captured on video, a woman fell victim to a phone snatching in broad daylight. The footage, widely shared on social media, showcases the audacious crime unfolding on what appears to be a quiet residential street.

In a disturbing incident captured on video, a woman fell victim to a phone snatching in broad daylight. The footage, widely shared on social media, showcases the audacious crime unfolding on what appears to be a quiet residential street.

The video begins with the woman sitting on a parked two-wheeler, seemingly engrossed in using her mobile phone. Within moments, three men on a single motorcycle enter the frame. In a split second, one of the riders reaches out and snatches the phone from her hands before the trio speeds away.

She Took Two business days to React😭 pic.twitter.com/VUDylSEMCO
— Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) January 30, 2025

Victim Left Stunned as Children Witness the Phone Snatching

The woman appears visibly shocked, taking five to ten seconds to process what just happened. The sudden theft leaves her momentarily frozen in disbelief. Shortly after, a few children from a nearby house rush out, screaming in reaction to the crime, further highlighting the brazen nature of the act.

Social Media Reacts to the Startling Footage of The Phone Snatching

The incident quickly went viral on social media, triggering a wave of reactions from users. Many commended the woman for her composed reaction despite the shocking experience.

One user noted, “She saved herself from getting dragged for nothing. Kudos to her maturity.” Another sympathized with her state of shock, writing, “Poor girl got shocked.” Meanwhile, a third commented, “She thought they were doing a prank or something.”

Similar Snatching Incident Reported in Ghaziabad

This brazen crime comes shortly after a similar case in Ghaziabad, where two bikers allegedly snatched a bag containing ₹3.5 lakh from wedding guests outside a banquet hall in Loni. The incident, captured by CCTV cameras, took place in the parking lot of the hall where the groom’s father, Inderpal Singh Thakur, 58, and his brother, Kiranpal Singh, 55, were waiting.

Following the crime, the police registered an FIR under Section 304 (snatching) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Loni police station and launched multiple teams to track down the culprits.

Growing Concerns Over Street Crime

As incidents of snatching continue to rise, concerns about safety in public spaces are growing. Authorities have urged citizens to remain vigilant while using their mobile phones in open areas, especially in isolated locations. Law enforcement agencies are working to enhance security measures and deploy more patrolling units to curb such crimes.

Police officials have also appealed to the public to report any suspicious activities and provide information that may assist in identifying the perpetrators. Meanwhile, social media continues to play a crucial role in spreading awareness and seeking justice for victims of such incidents.