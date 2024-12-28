Home
Saturday, December 28, 2024
CBI Hunts for ED Officer Accused of Taking Bribe

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is currently searching for an Enforcement Directorate (ED) officer based in Shimla.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is currently searching for an Enforcement Directorate (ED) officer based in Shimla. The officer is accused of accepting bribes, with over a crore in cash recovered from his residence and hideouts. This includes ₹54 lakh in bribe money handed over by a complainant, according to a CBI official familiar with the case.

The ED Officer on the Run

The accused ED assistant director remains at large. His brother, who allegedly helped him collect the bribe money, was arrested on Wednesday. “The assistant director is on the run. His brother was arrested because he too was part of the racket and was collecting money for his brother,” the CBI officer said.

On November 22, the ED officer met with the CBI’s complainant to collect the bribe money in Chandigarh. According to officials, the complainant was asked to bring the money to a specific location. The CBI team followed the complainant to the spot to catch the officer in the act.

“The ED official realized he had been caught. He hurriedly grabbed some of the money and fled in his car, driving rashly and hitting other vehicles in his escape,” the officer explained. At the location, the CBI team recovered ₹54 lakh of the bribe money. Further searches between December 22 and December 25 at the officer’s Shimla residence and other locations led to the recovery of an additional ₹56.5 lakh in cash. The car used in the escape has also been seized.

No ED Offices Searched

The CBI clarified that the ED’s Shimla offices were not searched, and the recovered cash was not taken from any ED office. The agency is questioning the officer’s brother, who works as a bank manager, for more details about the case.

While the CBI continues its investigation, the ED has initiated disciplinary action against the accused officer. “CBI informed the ED about the case on November 24. Following the policy of zero tolerance, the officer and his supervisory officer have been transferred from their postings and attached to the headquarters. Disciplinary action has been initiated, and he will also be repatriated,” ED officials said.

Details of the Bribery Case

The CBI’s investigation began after a man under ED scrutiny reported the bribe demand. The complainant informed the CBI that the ED officer had asked for ₹55 lakh in exchange for favorable action in his case. Acting on this information, the CBI set up a trap in Chandigarh, leading to the events that unfold.

The accused officer has been on deputation to the ED for the past year. Originally, he is an officer of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC).

