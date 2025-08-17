CCTV Reveals Intruders Targeting Elvish Yadav’s Gurugram Home

CCTV footage has surfaced online displaying an attack on YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav’s residence in Gurugram on Sunday morning.

In the one-minute clip it shows three masked men arriving on a bike around 5:30 am. Soon after that, two of them began firing multiple rounds at the house, then they paused briefly to reload bullets before resuming the attack. One of the shooters was even seen standing on the main gate and opening fire.





According to police, more than 25 rounds were fired. The officials also revealed that Yadav was away from Haryana at the time, and his caretaker and family members were inside. Fortunately, no one was injured.

Himanshu Bhau Gang Claims Responsibility on Social Media

Hours after the incident, the Himanshu Bhau gang claimed responsibility through a social media post, accusing Yadav of promoting gambling. The post, which remains unverified, displayed gun illustrations and the text “BHAU GANG SINCE 2020.”

The post read, “Today, the bullets that were fired at Elvish Yadav’s house were fired by us, Neeraj Faridpur and Bhau Ritoliya. Today, we have introduced ourselves to him. He has ruined many homes by promoting betting. And all these social media bugs, we are warning that if anyone is found promoting betting, they can get a call or a bullet at any time. So all those who are into betting, be ready.”

Elvish’s Family Reacts to Firing

Elvish Yadav’s father, Ram Avtar Yadav, who was inside the house during the incident, said, “We heard a sound around 5.30 in the morning. When we came outside and looked, we saw that bullets had been fired. Then we immediately checked the CCTV. We found that there were two people involved for sure, and probably a third one too. We informed the police.”

“I was not aware of my son being involved in any gambling promotion and that he had not received any threat,” he further added.

The Police team has launched an investigation into the firing and is examining the CCTV footage along with the social media claims made by the Himanshu Bhau gang, which is reportedly led by Portugal-based fugitive gangster Himanshu Bhau.

ALSO READ: Elvish Yadav’s Gurugram House Attacked With Gunshots, Two Dozens Rounds Fired As Assailants Flee On Bikes