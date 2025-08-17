LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
Home > India > CCTV Reveals Intruders Targeting Elvish Yadav’s Gurugram Home

CCTV Reveals Intruders Targeting Elvish Yadav’s Gurugram Home

According to police, more than 25 rounds were fired. The officials also revealed that Yadav was away from Haryana at the time, and his caretaker and family members were inside. Fortunately, no one was injured.

Elvish Yadav's Gurugram Home Attacked
Elvish Yadav's Gurugram Home Attacked

Published By: Moumi Majumdar
Published: August 17, 2025 17:22:00 IST

CCTV footage has surfaced online displaying an attack on YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav’s residence in Gurugram on Sunday morning. 

In the one-minute clip it shows three masked men arriving on a bike around 5:30 am. Soon after that, two of them began firing multiple rounds at the house, then they paused briefly to reload bullets before resuming the attack. One of the shooters was even seen standing on the main gate and opening fire.

According to police, more than 25 rounds were fired. The officials also revealed that Yadav was away from Haryana at the time, and his caretaker and family members were inside. Fortunately, no one was injured.

Himanshu Bhau Gang Claims Responsibility on Social Media

Hours after the incident, the Himanshu Bhau gang claimed responsibility through a social media post, accusing Yadav of promoting gambling. The post, which remains unverified, displayed gun illustrations and the text “BHAU GANG SINCE 2020.”

The post read, “Today, the bullets that were fired at Elvish Yadav’s house were fired by us, Neeraj Faridpur and Bhau Ritoliya. Today, we have introduced ourselves to him. He has ruined many homes by promoting betting. And all these social media bugs, we are warning that if anyone is found promoting betting, they can get a call or a bullet at any time. So all those who are into betting, be ready.”

Elvish’s Family Reacts to Firing

Elvish Yadav’s father, Ram Avtar Yadav, who was inside the house during the incident, said, “We heard a sound around 5.30 in the morning. When we came outside and looked, we saw that bullets had been fired. Then we immediately checked the CCTV. We found that there were two people involved for sure, and probably a third one too. We informed the police.”

“I was not aware of my son being involved in any gambling promotion and that he had not received any threat,” he further added.

The Police team has launched an investigation into the firing and is examining the CCTV footage along with the social media claims made by the Himanshu Bhau gang, which is reportedly led by Portugal-based fugitive gangster Himanshu Bhau.

ALSO READ:  Elvish Yadav’s Gurugram House Attacked With Gunshots, Two Dozens Rounds Fired As Assailants Flee On Bikes

Tags: cctv footageElvish YadavElvish Yadav House AttackHimanshu Bhau Gang

RELATED News

ECI Publishes Names Of 65 Lakh People Deleted From Draft Electoral Rolls, Direct Link To Check
Opposition Boycott Special Parliament Session On Shubhanshu Shukla in Lok Sabha, Shashi Tharoor On X
Why INDIA Bloc Plans To Move Impeachment Motion Against CEC?
Opposition Plans To Move Impeachment Motion Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar: Here Are Key Highlights Of Controversy
(OUT) Nagaland Lottery Sambad 1 PM Result Today 18 August 2025 LIVE: Check Dear Dwarka Monday Lucky Draw Numbers 1st prize Rs 1 Crore, Full Winners List

LATEST NEWS

YG Founder Yang Hyun Suk Spills On BLACKPINK’s 2025 Comeback, ‘Album To Be Out By…’
Aaron Pico Breaks Silence After UFC Debut Loss: ‘My Story Is Not Over’
Taylor Swift Breaks Silence On Happy Gilmore 2 Cameo Rumours: I Can Deny
Israel: IDF Says Armed Terrorist Cell Eliminated In This Key Area, All You Need To Know
Gold And Silver Price Today: Yellow Metal Rates Climb As Geopolitical Tensions Ease- Check Prices In Your City
The Bengal Files PC Turns Heated: Pallavi Joshi, Vivek Agnihotri Slam WB Govt, Call It An “Assault On Democracy”
Patrick Mahomes Speaks Out on Kareem Hunt’s Return: ‘One Bad Choice Doesn’t Define You’
Vladimir Putin’s Russia Wants This Key Ukrainian Region For Peace Deal: Here’s Why It Matters
Russia Strikes on Kharkiv Leaves One Child Dead, Seventeen Injured
F1: The Movie Finally Drops on OTT – Check Release Date, Platform & Streaming Details
CCTV Reveals Intruders Targeting Elvish Yadav’s Gurugram Home

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

CCTV Reveals Intruders Targeting Elvish Yadav’s Gurugram Home

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

CCTV Reveals Intruders Targeting Elvish Yadav’s Gurugram Home
CCTV Reveals Intruders Targeting Elvish Yadav’s Gurugram Home
CCTV Reveals Intruders Targeting Elvish Yadav’s Gurugram Home
CCTV Reveals Intruders Targeting Elvish Yadav’s Gurugram Home

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?