Elvish Yadav’s Gurugram House Attacked With Gunshots, Two Dozens Rounds Fired As Assailants Flee On Bikes

Early Sunday, August 17, unidentified assailants on bikes rolled up to Elvish Yadav’s house in Gurugram and fired multiple shots at the YouTuber’s Gurugram house.

According to reports, two dozen shots were fired right outside his place in Sector 57, then they bolted before anyone could react.

The bullets hit the ground floor and the first floor, but thankfully, Elvish Yadav himself wasn’t even home. He lives upstairs, on the second and third floors, and was out of town.

His caretaker and some family were inside when it all went down, but nobody got hurt.

Police say three masked guys did it.

The incident took place around 5:30 in the morning, which, let’s be real, is not the hour for friendly visits. Cops showed up fast, grabbed whatever forensic evidence they could, and started digging through CCTV from nearby. They’re waiting for Yadav’s family to file an official complaint before they roll out the next steps.

For what it’s worth, the family says Elvish Yadav hadn’t gotten any threats before this.

[ This is BREAKING NEWS. More details are awaited.]