LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Elvish Yadav’s Gurugram House Attacked With Gunshots, Two Dozens Rounds Fired As Assailants Flee On Bikes

Elvish Yadav’s Gurugram House Attacked With Gunshots, Two Dozens Rounds Fired As Assailants Flee On Bikes

Unidentified assailants opened fire outside YouTuber Elvish Yadav’s Gurugram home on August 17, with nearly two dozen shots hitting the property. Yadav, who was out of town, escaped unharmed, while family members inside stayed safe. Police are probing CCTV footage to track the attackers.

Elvish Yadav's Gurugram Home Attacked
Elvish Yadav's Gurugram Home Attacked

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 17, 2025 10:00:00 IST

Early Sunday, August 17, unidentified assailants on bikes rolled up to Elvish Yadav’s house in Gurugram and fired multiple shots at the YouTuber’s Gurugram house. 

According to reports, two dozen shots were fired right outside his place in Sector 57, then they bolted before anyone could react.

The bullets hit the ground floor and the first floor, but thankfully, Elvish Yadav himself wasn’t even home. He lives upstairs, on the second and third floors, and was out of town. 

His caretaker and some family were inside when it all went down, but nobody got hurt.

Police say three masked guys did it.

The incident took place around 5:30 in the morning, which, let’s be real, is not the hour for friendly visits. Cops showed up fast, grabbed whatever forensic evidence they could, and started digging through CCTV from nearby. They’re waiting for Yadav’s family to file an official complaint before they roll out the next steps.

For what it’s worth, the family says Elvish Yadav hadn’t gotten any threats before this. 

[ This is BREAKING NEWS. More details are awaited.] 

Tags: Elvish Yadavgurugramtrending news

RELATED News

The Bengal Files PC Turns Heated: Pallavi Joshi, Vivek Agnihotri Slam WB Govt, Call It An “Assault On Democracy”
F1: The Movie Finally Drops on OTT – Check Release Date, Platform & Streaming Details
Sunjay Kapur’s Sister Dubs Karisma Kapoor As ‘A Good Mother’ Amid Rs 30,000 Crore Family Feud
Sarah Jessica Parker Claps Back At And Just Like That Hate-Watchers, ‘I Don’t Really Care’
From K-Pop To MLB: BTS V’s First Pitch At Dodgers Game, Crashes Ticket Servers

LATEST NEWS

Israel: IDF Says Armed Terrorist Cell Eliminated In This Key Area, All You Need To Know
Gold And Silver Price Today: Yellow Metal Rates Climb As Geopolitical Tensions Ease- Check Prices In Your City
Patrick Mahomes Speaks Out on Kareem Hunt’s Return: ‘One Bad Choice Doesn’t Define You’
Vladimir Putin’s Russia Wants This Key Ukrainian Region For Peace Deal: Here’s Why It Matters
ECI Publishes Names Of 65 Lakh People Deleted From Draft Electoral Rolls, Direct Link To Check
Russia Strikes on Kharkiv Leaves One Child Dead, Seventeen Injured
Inside NBA Star Hassan Whiteside’s USD 15.8 Million Miami Waterfront Mansion Now Up for Sale
Opposition Boycott Special Parliament Session On Shubhanshu Shukla in Lok Sabha, Shashi Tharoor On X
Why INDIA Bloc Plans To Move Impeachment Motion Against CEC?
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Arrives In Washington For White House Talks With Trump, Says ‘Strong Desire To End…’
Elvish Yadav’s Gurugram House Attacked With Gunshots, Two Dozens Rounds Fired As Assailants Flee On Bikes

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Elvish Yadav’s Gurugram House Attacked With Gunshots, Two Dozens Rounds Fired As Assailants Flee On Bikes

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Elvish Yadav’s Gurugram House Attacked With Gunshots, Two Dozens Rounds Fired As Assailants Flee On Bikes
Elvish Yadav’s Gurugram House Attacked With Gunshots, Two Dozens Rounds Fired As Assailants Flee On Bikes
Elvish Yadav’s Gurugram House Attacked With Gunshots, Two Dozens Rounds Fired As Assailants Flee On Bikes
Elvish Yadav’s Gurugram House Attacked With Gunshots, Two Dozens Rounds Fired As Assailants Flee On Bikes

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?