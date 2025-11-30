LIVE TV
Centre Issues New Rules: No WhatsApp Without Active SIM, Web Logout Every…

Centre Issues New Rules: No WhatsApp Without Active SIM, Web Logout Every…

The government says this step is necessary to prevent misuse of mobile numbers and telecom networks.

Representational image. (Pixabay)
Representational image. (Pixabay)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: November 30, 2025 17:21:00 IST

Centre Issues New Rules: No WhatsApp Without Active SIM, Web Logout Every…

The Indian government has introduced new rules that will change the way people use messaging apps like WhatsApp, Telegram, and Signal. From now on, these apps can only work on a device that has the active SIM card installed. This means users will no longer be able to use these apps on a different phone without that SIM or freely switch between devices. Web versions of the apps will also log out more frequently.

The notification, issued on November 28, 2025, has come into effect immediately. The government says this step is necessary to prevent misuse of mobile numbers and telecom networks. According to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), some apps allowed users to access messaging services without the SIM card in the device. This, the DoT said, was creating security challenges and made it easier for cyber frauds to be committed from outside the country.

These new instructions are part of the Telecom Cyber Security Rules, which were first notified in 2024 and updated in 2025. The rules apply to any app or service that uses a mobile number to identify users or deliver services. Such apps are now classified as Telecommunication Identifier User Entities (TIUEs) and must follow government directions to protect the security of telecom services.

Under the new rules, messaging apps must remain continuously linked to the SIM card in the device. Web versions of these apps must log out at least every six hours, and users will need to re-link their devices using a QR code. All apps must submit compliance reports to the DoT within 120 days. Failure to comply could lead to action under the Telecommunications Act, 2023, and other applicable laws.

The DoT emphasized that discussions with major service providers were ongoing for months. But due to the seriousness of the issue, it became necessary to issue these directions immediately to safeguard India’s telecom ecosystem.

First published on: Nov 30, 2025 5:21 PM IST
Tags: whatsapp

Centre Issues New Rules: No WhatsApp Without Active SIM, Web Logout Every…

