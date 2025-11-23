LIVE TV
Centre Plans To Snatch Chandigarh From Punjab? Here's Why Article 240 Plan Triggers United Protest

Centre Plans To Snatch Chandigarh From Punjab? Here’s Why Article 240 Plan Triggers United Protest

Centre Plans To Snatch Chandigarh From Punjab? Here’s Why Article 240 Plan Triggers United Protest

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: November 23, 2025 14:37:04 IST

Centre Plans To Snatch Chandigarh From Punjab? Here’s Why Article 240 Plan Triggers United Protest

The Centre has proposed to place Chandigarh under Article 240 of the Constitution, allowing the President to directly frame regulations for the Union Territory. The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha bulletins confirmed that the government will introduce The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2025 in the Winter Session of Parliament starting December 1.

The Bill seeks to align Chandigarh with Union Territories such as Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, and Puducherry when its Assembly stands dissolved. If passed, the amendment will allow the Centre to appoint a Lieutenant Governor or an independent administrator, replacing the current system.

Article 240 gives the President the authority to frame regulations for specific Union Territories to ensure peace, progress, and good governance. These regulations carry the same legal force as Acts of Parliament and can amend or repeal laws currently applicable in the territory.

However, the President’s power ends once a UT gains its own legislature under Article 239A. Chandigarh does not have a legislature, so it will formally come under this regulatory framework if Parliament approves the amendment. The move marks a significant administrative shift in how the Union Territory may operate in future.

Chandigarh’s Administrative Background

Chandigarh has undergone several administrative changes since Punjab’s reorganisation in 1966. After the split, the Centre appointed an independent chief secretary to run the UT. On June 1, 1984, during the period of militancy, the Centre handed administrative control to the Punjab Governor, converting the chief secretary into the Adviser to the Administrator.

In August 2016, the Centre tried to bring back an independent administrator by appointing former IAS officer K J Alphons. Strong opposition from the state’s political leadership forced the Centre to reverse the decision shortly after the announcement.

Punjab Parties Oppose the Move

Political parties in Punjab have strongly opposed the proposed amendment, saying the move weakens the state’s long-standing claim over Chandigarh. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann criticised the proposal and said Punjab has full rights over its capital. He also said Chandigarh always belonged to Punjab and accused the Centre of causing injustice.

AAP leaders pointed out that the announcement came shortly after Mann raised Punjab’s claim over Chandigarh at a meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Both the ruling and opposition parties in Punjab have called the Bill unacceptable.

The Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal have joined the protest against the Centre’s proposal. Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring called the move unnecessary and warned that it could create serious consequences. SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal also criticised the Bill and said it breaks the Centre’s earlier promises regarding Chandigarh’s status.

He called the proposal an attack on Punjab’s rights and added that the legislation will weaken the state’s claim over the city. Both leaders demanded that the Centre withdraw the proposal immediately.

Punjab BJP Responds to Controversy

The Punjab BJP reacted cautiously to the growing opposition surrounding the proposed amendment. State BJP chief Sunil Jakhar said Chandigarh remains an integral part of Punjab and assured that the concerns will be resolved through discussions. He said the BJP stands with Punjab’s interests on issues including Chandigarh’s status and the state’s water rights.

Jakhar added that he will take up the matter with the Centre and reaffirmed that the party prioritises Punjab’s welfare. His statement was seen as an attempt to ease tensions amid rising political reactions.

First published on: Nov 23, 2025 2:37 PM IST
Tags: Article 240chandigarhpunjab

Centre Plans To Snatch Chandigarh From Punjab? Here’s Why Article 240 Plan Triggers United Protest

Centre Plans To Snatch Chandigarh From Punjab? Here’s Why Article 240 Plan Triggers United Protest

