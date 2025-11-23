Breastmilk NOT Safe For Babies? Latest Study Finds ‘Uranium’ In Samples From 6 Bihar Districts, Raises Health Concerns

A study published in the Nature journal examined the breastmilk samples of 40 lactating mothers and reported high uranium contamination. The mothers, aged between 17 and 35 years, took part in the research between October 2021 and July 2024. Researchers collected samples from six districts of Bihar-Bhojpur, Samastipur, Begusarai, Khagaria, Katihar and Nalanda.

The study confirmed the presence of uranium in all the samples. It stated that the contamination showed the “least impact” on the health of the mothers and infants, though the levels indicated a potential environmental concern.

All About The Research !

Researchers analysed breastmilk samples from the six Bihar districts and documented uranium content in every sample. The highest level appeared in Katihar, where the reading reached 5.25 µg/L, which the study described as “hazardous.”

The exposure pattern across the districts followed this order: Katihar, Samastipur, Nalanda, Khagaria, Begusarai, and Bhojpur. The study said the concentrations remained below the set permissible limits for uranium exposure. It added that these levels may pose minimal health threats but still required attention because all mothers in the study showed signs of contamination.

The study stated that no specific permissible limit exists for uranium concentration in breastmilk. Researchers compared the readings with the World Health Organisation’s guideline for uranium levels in groundwater, which sets the limit at 30 µg/L. This benchmark helped the experts understand the scale of contamination.

The data suggested that the breastmilk samples stayed below this water-quality limit. The researchers emphasised that the lack of established standards for breastmilk made this assessment important for public health monitoring and environmental surveillance across affected areas.

The study examined possible reasons behind the uranium presence and reported significant contamination in groundwater across many Bihar districts. It identified drinking water and food grown in the same regions as likely sources. Samples from Supaul showed the highest uranium level at 82 µg/L, followed by Nalanda with 77 µg/L and Vaishali with 66 µg/L. The study linked the contamination to heavy groundwater use for drinking and irrigation. It added that untreated industrial waste and chemical-based farming practices contributed to polluted soil and water, which may enter the food chain.

Expert Observations on Uranium Exposure Risks

Co-author Dr. Ashok Sharma from AIIMS told the Times of India that the exact source of contamination remained unclear and that the Geological Survey of India was examining the issue.

He said uranium could enter the food chain and cause serious health effects, including cancer, neurological disorders and developmental problems in children. The researchers stated that untreated industrial discharge and pesticide use polluted the aquatic ecosystem in Bihar.

They added that these pollutants introduced heavy metals and toxins into the environment, which later travelled through water and food consumed by the communities.

How Uranium- A Radioactive Element Affect Infants

The study said uranium contamination in breastmilk could affect infants by impacting neurological development and lowering IQ levels. It said the exposure might cause behavioural changes and mental health issues later in life.

However, it added that uranium showed low accumulation in breastmilk because the element bonded more largely with bones and kidneys. The study said infants might face lower risk because the body excreted uranium mainly through urine, reducing the long-term build-up.

The researchers still flagged the need for caution because infants remained highly sensitive to environmental pollutants.

The Mahavir Cancer Sansthan and Research Centre in Patna carried out the study with support from the Indian Council of Medical Research and the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) in Hajipur. The research team collected samples, analysed groundwater data and mapped district-wise contamination patterns.

They used laboratory tests to identify uranium levels and assess exposure risks. The study provided a broad picture of environmental contamination in parts of Bihar and highlighted the need for further investigation by agencies, including the Geological Survey of India, to trace the exact source.

