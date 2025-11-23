LIVE TV
161 Packets, 20 Kg Of Explosive Material, Found Near School In Uttarakhand, Security On High Alert After Delhi Blast

A major security alert was issued in Uttarakhand after police recovered 161 gelatin sticks weighing over 20 kg from bushes near a Government High Secondary School in Dabara village, Almora. The explosives, found just days after a massive haul linked to the Delhi blast case, triggered an extensive search operation by police, bomb disposal squads, and dog units.

Uttarakhand Schools On High Alert
Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last updated: November 23, 2025 10:42:11 IST

A large cache of explosive gelatin sticks was found near a school in Uttarakhand’s Almora district, putting the police on high alert. Officials recovered 161 gelatin sticks weighing over 20 kg from bushes in the Sult area. The explosives were discovered close to the Government High Secondary School in Dabara village.

The recovery comes days after authorities seized nearly 3,000 kg of explosives in Haryana linked to the Delhi blast case. Police teams reached the school immediately, secured the location and began a detailed search of the surrounding area.

School Principal Alerts Police After Spotting Packets

Principal Subhash Singh first spotted suspicious packets hidden in the bushes and informed the police without delay. Two police teams reached the school and cordoned off the area. Bomb disposal and dog squads from Udham Singh Nagar and Nainital districts also joined the operation.

The canine unit searched the site and found additional packets of gelatin sticks, with some located nearly 20 feet away. The bomb squad collected all the packets, sealed them and shifted them to a safe location for examination.

Senior Superintendent of Police Devendra Pincha said that all 161 gelatin sticks were safely recovered from the area. He confirmed that police teams searched nearby locations to ensure nothing suspicious remained. Gelatin sticks are commonly used for blasting operations in mining and construction, and officers are now trying to find out why such a large quantity reached the village.

The police have registered a case against unidentified persons under Section 4(a) of the Explosive Substances Act 1908 and Section 288 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

Four Teams Formed As Security Tightens

The police have formed four investigation teams to trace the source and movement of the explosives. Security agencies across the country remain on alert after the Delhi blast and the recent seizure of huge quantities of explosive materials in different states.

Officials said that searches are being carried out in various locations as agencies track possible terror modules. Investigators are checking whether the Almora recovery is linked to any larger network planning illegal activities or serial attacks in major cities.

First published on: Nov 23, 2025 10:40 AM IST
QUICK LINKS