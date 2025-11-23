Shootout In Greater Noida: Gunmen Open Fire On Students’ Car, Several Vehicles Damaged

In a horrifying act, Greater Noida witnessed a fresh shooting incident on Friday night when a group of armed men opened fire on a car carrying students near the Omicron 1 area. More than six attackers fired several rounds, hitting three vehicles and breaking their windows. Police said no one sustained injuries, but the sudden burst of gunfire created panic among residents.

People stepped out after hearing shots and found several vehicles marked with bullet holes. Police teams reached the area, collected cartridge cases and examined the spot. Officials stated that the clash followed an argument after a minor dispute, though the exact cause is still under investigation.

Two Engineering Students Die in Separate Road Accident

In another incident, two engineering students from Galgotias University died in a road accident late on Friday night. The victims, Aryan and Zikrullah, were originally from Bihar and were living in the Dankaur area while studying at the university. Police said the accident took place when the students were riding a motorcycle towards Greater Noida for some work.

Their vehicle reportedly hit a divider at the underpass on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway. Both students suffered severe injuries and were taken for treatment, but doctors declared them dead. Their families have been informed and further investigation is ongoing.

Police Complete Formalities and Begin Detailed Probe

The police completed key formalities related to the accident and moved the bodies for post-mortem examination. Station House Officer Munendra Singh said the initial inquiry suggested that the motorcycle crashed into the divider, leading to the fatal injuries. Officers have prepared the inquest report and recorded early statements to confirm the sequence of events.

Police teams are now checking CCTV footage from the area to identify any additional factors that may have contributed to the crash. Authorities stated that the investigation will continue until all details are verified and the full circumstances behind the tragedy are clear.

Must Read: 26 Quintals Of Fertiliser Turned Into Explosives: NIA Uncovers Multi City Blast Plot Amid Delhi Blast Probe