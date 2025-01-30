Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, January 30, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

ChatGPT Ka Zarur Istemal Karo: Why Did Mukesh Ambani Advise Young Students To Use ChatGPT?

By combining AI tools with critical thinking, practicing gratitude, and following key success principles, he believes young minds can achieve remarkable heights in their careers and personal lives.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
ChatGPT Ka Zarur Istemal Karo: Why Did Mukesh Ambani Advise Young Students To Use ChatGPT?

Mukesh Ambani Advises Students To Use ChatGPT But Carefully


Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries and President of Pandit Deendayal Energy University (PDEU), addressed students at the university’s 12th convocation.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

During his speech, he emphasized the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in learning, the importance of gratitude, and five key principles for a successful life.

Mukesh Ambani’s Advice on AI: Use It Wisely

Speaking about AI, Ambani encouraged students to leverage tools like ChatGPT but cautioned them to balance technology with their own intellect.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“You should be proficient in using AI as a learning tool, but never abandon critical thinking,” he advised. He further urged students to be mindful of their intelligence.

“ChatGPT ka jarur se istemal karo, lekin yaad rakho artificial buddhi se nahi khud ki buddhi se ham aage badhenge aur aap aage badh sakte hain (Make sure to use ChatGPT, but remember that with your own intelligence, not artificial intelligence, we can progress).”

The Importance of Gratitude in Personal Growth

Ambani highlighted the significance of gratitude, stating that universities like PDEU not only provide knowledge but also instill a sense of appreciation.

“Gratitude reduces ego, enhances personality, and helps achieve greater success in life,” he explained.

During the event, Ambani applauded Uday Kotak, the convocation’s chief guest, calling him a “self-made first-generation entrepreneur.” He also expressed gratitude to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, acknowledging Modi’s leadership in establishing PDEU.

Five Guiding Principles for Success

Ambani shared five key principles to help students build a successful future:

1. Discover Your Passion
He urged students to find what truly excites them.

“When you dedicate your energy to something you love, work becomes a joy, and challenges turn into opportunities.”

2. Commit to Lifelong Learning
In today’s fast-changing world, continuous learning is essential.

“The willingness to learn is not optional—it’s necessary for survival and success. Stay curious and never stop learning.”

3. Embrace the Power of Sharing
Knowledge multiplies when shared.

“By helping others grow, you uplift yourself and foster a culture of mutual progress.”

4. Build Meaningful Relationships
Ambani stressed the importance of trust and strong connections in both personal and professional life.

“Authentic relationships, or ‘dil ke rishte’ (bonds of the heart), are crucial for long-term success. Invest in trust, respect, and character-building.”

5. Value and Nurture Family Bonds
Family provides purpose and direction in life.

“It is within the family that you learn values like empathy, resilience, and care—qualities that shape your journey to success.”

Ambani’s speech at PDEU served as a motivational guide for students, blending technological awareness with timeless wisdom.

By combining AI tools with critical thinking, practicing gratitude, and following key success principles, he believes young minds can achieve remarkable heights in their careers and personal lives.

ALSO READ: Indigo CEO Pieter Elbers Shares His ‘Once-In-A-Lifetime’ Maha Kumbh Experience

Filed under

chatgpt mukesh ambani

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

George Soros’ Son, Alex Soros, Meets Muhammad Yunus: What Does It Mean for India?

George Soros’ Son, Alex Soros, Meets Muhammad Yunus: What Does It Mean for India?

‘Indian Renaissance: The Modi Decade’— A Journey Of India’s Transformation In The Modi Era

‘Indian Renaissance: The Modi Decade’— A Journey Of India’s Transformation In The Modi Era

WATCH: The Moment Thai hostages Freed After 482 Days In Hamas Captivity

WATCH: The Moment Thai hostages Freed After 482 Days In Hamas Captivity

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov Praises China’s Education System For DeepSeek’s AI Success

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov Praises China’s Education System For DeepSeek’s AI Success

Revolutionizing IVF With AI: Professor Dilip K Prasad On Sperm Motility And Its Impact On Global Fertility Clinics | NewsX Exclusive

Revolutionizing IVF With AI: Professor Dilip K Prasad On Sperm Motility And Its Impact On...

Entertainment

Christopher Nolan Reunites With Benny Safdie For ‘The Odyssey’ Adaptation

Christopher Nolan Reunites With Benny Safdie For ‘The Odyssey’ Adaptation

Kareena Kapoor Khan To Lead Tribute Honoring Raj Kapoor At IIFA 2025

Kareena Kapoor Khan To Lead Tribute Honoring Raj Kapoor At IIFA 2025

IIFA Digital Awards 2025 Nominations: Jaideep Ahlawat, Ananya Panday And Vikrant Massey Among The Front-Runners

IIFA Digital Awards 2025 Nominations: Jaideep Ahlawat, Ananya Panday And Vikrant Massey Among The Front-Runners

Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor Fence Balcony, Urge Paparazzi To Respect Their Privacy

Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor Fence Balcony, Urge Paparazzi To Respect Their Privacy

Salman Khan Was The First Choice For Vivah Before Shahid Kapoor But Here’s Why Sooraj Barjatya Dropped Him

Salman Khan Was The First Choice For Vivah Before Shahid Kapoor But Here’s Why Sooraj

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox