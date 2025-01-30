By combining AI tools with critical thinking, practicing gratitude, and following key success principles, he believes young minds can achieve remarkable heights in their careers and personal lives.

Mukesh Ambani Advises Students To Use ChatGPT But Carefully

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries and President of Pandit Deendayal Energy University (PDEU), addressed students at the university’s 12th convocation.

During his speech, he emphasized the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in learning, the importance of gratitude, and five key principles for a successful life.

Mukesh Ambani’s Advice on AI: Use It Wisely

Speaking about AI, Ambani encouraged students to leverage tools like ChatGPT but cautioned them to balance technology with their own intellect.

“You should be proficient in using AI as a learning tool, but never abandon critical thinking,” he advised. He further urged students to be mindful of their intelligence.

“ChatGPT ka jarur se istemal karo, lekin yaad rakho artificial buddhi se nahi khud ki buddhi se ham aage badhenge aur aap aage badh sakte hain (Make sure to use ChatGPT, but remember that with your own intelligence, not artificial intelligence, we can progress).”

The Importance of Gratitude in Personal Growth

Ambani highlighted the significance of gratitude, stating that universities like PDEU not only provide knowledge but also instill a sense of appreciation.

“Gratitude reduces ego, enhances personality, and helps achieve greater success in life,” he explained.

During the event, Ambani applauded Uday Kotak, the convocation’s chief guest, calling him a “self-made first-generation entrepreneur.” He also expressed gratitude to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, acknowledging Modi’s leadership in establishing PDEU.

Five Guiding Principles for Success

Ambani shared five key principles to help students build a successful future:

1. Discover Your Passion

He urged students to find what truly excites them.

“When you dedicate your energy to something you love, work becomes a joy, and challenges turn into opportunities.”

2. Commit to Lifelong Learning

In today’s fast-changing world, continuous learning is essential.

“The willingness to learn is not optional—it’s necessary for survival and success. Stay curious and never stop learning.”

3. Embrace the Power of Sharing

Knowledge multiplies when shared.

“By helping others grow, you uplift yourself and foster a culture of mutual progress.”

4. Build Meaningful Relationships

Ambani stressed the importance of trust and strong connections in both personal and professional life.

“Authentic relationships, or ‘dil ke rishte’ (bonds of the heart), are crucial for long-term success. Invest in trust, respect, and character-building.”

5. Value and Nurture Family Bonds

Family provides purpose and direction in life.

“It is within the family that you learn values like empathy, resilience, and care—qualities that shape your journey to success.”

Ambani’s speech at PDEU served as a motivational guide for students, blending technological awareness with timeless wisdom.

By combining AI tools with critical thinking, practicing gratitude, and following key success principles, he believes young minds can achieve remarkable heights in their careers and personal lives.

