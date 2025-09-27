"Chedhoge, toh chodhenge nahi": CM Yogi issues stern warning to protestors after Bareilly stone pelting incident

Shravasti (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 27 (ANI): A day after the stone pelting incident in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued a stern warning to protestors, saying that if they vandalise in the name of faith, attack pedestrians in the name of faith and attack the police, then we won’t let you go.

“There are some people who dislike peace and welfare. Whenever a Hindu festival or celebration approaches, they become overheated. To cool their heat, we have to resort to denting and painting… Faith is a matter of conscience, not a subject of protest… If you vandalise in the name of faith, attack pedestrians in the name of faith… attack the police, then we won’t let you go..chedhoge to chodenge nahi aur chodenge nahi toh fir chootoge bhi nahi,” CM Yogi Adityanath said at an event in Shravasti on Saturday.

His comments came as tension escalated in Bareilly after a group of people pelted stones during a protest after Friday prayers.

“Anarchy is not acceptable. We will give respect to everyone, we will provide security to everyone, but if someone dares to tamper with security, attacks innocent citizens, then such action will be taken against them that it will become an example for coming generations…Spoiling the atmosphere during festivals and celebrations is not acceptable. I will say again that if someone dares to cause a disturbance by protesting on the streets…they will have to pay a heavy price for it…,” he further said.

Protestors had gathered outside the Ala Hazrat Dargah and the residence of Ittehad-e-Millat Council chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan, holding placards that read “I Love Mohammad.”

Officials said police were conducting a flag march in the area when some miscreants came onto the streets shouting slogans and pelted stones.

A heavy police force was deployed around the dargah and Maulana Khan’s residence to prevent any further unrest. (ANI)

