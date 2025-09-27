LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School
LIVE TV
Home > India > "Chedhoge, toh chodhenge nahi": CM Yogi issues stern warning to protestors after Bareilly stone pelting incident

"Chedhoge, toh chodhenge nahi": CM Yogi issues stern warning to protestors after Bareilly stone pelting incident

"Chedhoge, toh chodhenge nahi": CM Yogi issues stern warning to protestors after Bareilly stone pelting incident

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 27, 2025 19:54:08 IST

Shravasti (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 27 (ANI): A day after the stone pelting incident in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued a stern warning to protestors, saying that if they vandalise in the name of faith, attack pedestrians in the name of faith and attack the police, then we won’t let you go.

“There are some people who dislike peace and welfare. Whenever a Hindu festival or celebration approaches, they become overheated. To cool their heat, we have to resort to denting and painting… Faith is a matter of conscience, not a subject of protest… If you vandalise in the name of faith, attack pedestrians in the name of faith… attack the police, then we won’t let you go..chedhoge to chodenge nahi aur chodenge nahi toh fir chootoge bhi nahi,” CM Yogi Adityanath said at an event in Shravasti on Saturday.

His comments came as tension escalated in Bareilly after a group of people pelted stones during a protest after Friday prayers.

“Anarchy is not acceptable. We will give respect to everyone, we will provide security to everyone, but if someone dares to tamper with security, attacks innocent citizens, then such action will be taken against them that it will become an example for coming generations…Spoiling the atmosphere during festivals and celebrations is not acceptable. I will say again that if someone dares to cause a disturbance by protesting on the streets…they will have to pay a heavy price for it…,” he further said.

Protestors had gathered outside the Ala Hazrat Dargah and the residence of Ittehad-e-Millat Council chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan, holding placards that read “I Love Mohammad.”

Officials said police were conducting a flag march in the area when some miscreants came onto the streets shouting slogans and pelted stones.

A heavy police force was deployed around the dargah and Maulana Khan’s residence to prevent any further unrest. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: bareilly-protestlathi-chargestone-peltingvandalismviolenceYogi Adityanathzero-tolerance

RELATED News

TN: Stampede-like situation at Vijay's rally in Karur; minister confirms 10 dead
‘Maulana Bhool Gaya Ki…’ Yogi Adityanath Tears Into Muslim Rioters Over ‘I Love Muhammad’ Protest In Bareilly, Says Future Generations Will Think Twice
WATCH: CRPF Officer Accused Of Secretly Clicking Woman’s Pictures At Delhi Airport, Sparks Debate On Women’s Safety
VIBGYOR Celebrates Every Child with ‘Infinite Possibilities’ as 2026–27 Admissions Begin
CM Revanth Reddy Orders Evacuation As Musi River Swells

LATEST NEWS

India Vs Pakistan: Could Asia Cup Final 2025 See A Historic 1983 Repeat?
Zubeen Garg death probe: Assamese actress Nishita Goswami, co-musician Shekhar Goswami, appear before Assam CID
Swachh Shehar Jodi: MoHUA rolls out massive urban waste management mentorship initiative, nearly 300 cities sign MoU
World Para Archery C'ship: Sheetal Devi seals women's individual compound gold
"Chedhoge, toh chodhenge nahi": CM Yogi issues stern warning to protestors after Bareilly stone pelting incident
Iran recalls envoys after Europe triggers UN sanctions
CM Revanth Reddy Orders Evacuation As Musi River Swells
'Indian Idol' returns with new season on October 18
WATCH: Australian Tourist Rushes To Rescue A Cow Stuck In A Dry Drain During Vacation In India, Wins Internet
RSS Chief Mohan Bhawat releases 'Sangh Prarthana' audiotape by Shankar Mahadevan
"Chedhoge, toh chodhenge nahi": CM Yogi issues stern warning to protestors after Bareilly stone pelting incident

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

"Chedhoge, toh chodhenge nahi": CM Yogi issues stern warning to protestors after Bareilly stone pelting incident

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

"Chedhoge, toh chodhenge nahi": CM Yogi issues stern warning to protestors after Bareilly stone pelting incident
"Chedhoge, toh chodhenge nahi": CM Yogi issues stern warning to protestors after Bareilly stone pelting incident
"Chedhoge, toh chodhenge nahi": CM Yogi issues stern warning to protestors after Bareilly stone pelting incident
"Chedhoge, toh chodhenge nahi": CM Yogi issues stern warning to protestors after Bareilly stone pelting incident

QUICK LINKS