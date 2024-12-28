Chennai Student Sexual Assault Case: Madras HC Directs SIT Probe, Compensation To Victim

Madras High Court has ordered the formation of a Special Investigation Team to investigate the recent alleged sexual assault of a woman student at Anna University, Chennai.

The Madras High Court has ordered the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the recent alleged sexual assault of a woman student at Anna University, Chennai.

In a significant move, the court directed that all three members of the SIT be women Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, ensuring a gender-sensitive approach to the investigation.

The bench, comprising Justice S. M. Subramaniam and Justice V. Lakshminarayan, issued the directive while hearing a petition that sought the transfer of the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). However, the court decided to keep the case under state jurisdiction, emphasizing the need for a thorough investigation led by the SIT.

In addition to setting up the SIT, the court ordered the Tamil Nadu state government to provide a compensation of Rs. 25 lakh to the victim, acknowledging the gravity of the crime and the trauma faced by the survivor. The bench also emphasized that the woman’s academic progress should not be hindered by the incident. In an empathetic decision, the court directed Anna University to waive all fees for the victim, ensuring her education remains uninterrupted.

Case Insights

The incident, which took place at the prestigious Anna University campus, has sparked widespread outrage across political and civil society circles. Opposition parties have strongly condemned the assault, and there has been a call for more stringent measures to safeguard women on university campuses. As of now, one person has been arrested in connection with the crime.

The court’s decision to form an all-women SIT reflects a growing recognition of the need for sensitive handling of such cases. It also sends a strong message about the importance of protecting victims and ensuring that perpetrators are swiftly brought to justice.

This ruling comes at a time when issues related to women’s safety and justice have become central to public discourse. The Madras High Court’s timely intervention in this matter is a significant step towards both ensuring justice for the victim and upholding the principle of gender equality in legal proceedings.

As the investigation unfolds, the attention remains on whether further measures will be taken to address campus safety and the overall welfare of students, particularly women, in educational institutions across the state.

