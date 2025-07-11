‘Chicken, Eggs For Stray Dogs’: Bengaluru civic body calls for tenders

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) recently announced a first-of-its-kind initiative to feed about 5,000 stray dogs across the city with nutritious meals of chicken rice, egg rice, as reported by Hindustan Times. The initiative will soon start for stray dogs, aiming to tame dog aggression and enhance public safety.

As reported, the local body will deliver one meal a day of 367 grams, designed to meet the nutritional needs of a typical 15kg dog. The civic body has started a one-year tender where contractors will have to feed stray dogs one meal a day at around 100 spots selected by the BBMP. Each such spot will be assigned a maximum of five stray dogs, the tender document says.

As per a recent survey, the number of stray dogs in the city goes up to 2.7 lakh. The BBMP has estimated that it will cost the civic body ₹2.88 crore a year.

After the announcement of the move, social media got flooded with praise from dog lovers. The drive also sparked a flood of humorous reactions and memes on social media.

How Social Media Reacted Over The Initiative To Feed Stray Dogs

One user said, “Bengaluru dog relaxing in a Jacuzzi after having tummy full of chicken rice & egg rice”

Bengaluru dog relaxing in a Jacuzzi after having tummy full of chicken rice & egg rice 🥳🥳🥳 pic.twitter.com/1gOIfrrK5A — Chethan Subbaiah (@chethansubbaiah) July 11, 2025





Another said, “Chicken and egg rice for Bengaluru stray dogs! So this explains why they were hanging around Vidhana Soudha! Their demands have been met!”

Chicken and egg rice for Bengaluru stray dogs! So this explains why they were hanging around Vidhana Soudha! Their demands have been met! 🤓#BBMP pic.twitter.com/MKYWxRDvgm https://t.co/cAssKki5aW — Shilpa (@shilpa_cn) July 10, 2025





A third user wrote, “#BREAKING Chicken & egg rice for #Bengaluru‘s stray dogs!”

#BREAKING

Chicken & egg rice for #Bengaluru‘s stray dogs!

In first of its kind move, Karnataka govt rolls out daily meals for street dogs. Rs 2.8 Cr tender floated by BBMP to provide daily meat-based meals to stray dogs across all eight city zones, roughly 600 to 700 dogs per… pic.twitter.com/qUOgQkBl2A

— Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) July 10, 2025

