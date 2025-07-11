Mumbai Police To Register Case Against Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad Who Slapped Canteen Worker

Mumbai Police has started proceedings to register an FIR against Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad after a video surfaced, showing him slapping a canteen worker at an Akashvani MLAs’ canteen allegedly for poor food quality.

This came after a purported video of him punching a canteen staff member went viral. Taking suo motu cognisance, the Marine Drive police station initiated the process to register a case against him.

In the viral video, Gaikwad, wearing a vest and a towel wrapped around his waist, can be seen dishing out a punch to the canteen worker’s face. The MLA did not stop here. As the contractor got up, the MLA again slapped him.

The incident drew widespread political condemnation from the government and the opposition.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Condemns The Incident

Denouncing the incident, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said such behaviour sends a “wrong message” about legislators misusing their power. Fadnavis also said there was no need for the police to wait for a formal complaint to initiate a probe into the incident.

Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena Supremo Eknath Shinde also said, “I told him he should have resorted to league measures, like complaining. What he did was wrong. I cannot be justified, even though he was expressing anguish over the poor quality of food in the MLA canteen.”

Why The Video Went Viral

The video that went viral shows Shiv Sena (Eknath faction) MLA Sanjay Gaikwad slapping a canteen worker over the issue of poor food quality at the Akashwani MLA residence in Mumbai. It shows Gaikwad, wearing a vest and a towel wrapped around his waist, arguing with the canteen worker. A while later, the MLA dished out a punch to the worker’s face. The impact was so intense that the worker fell on the floor. The MLA did not stop here. As the contractor got up, the MLA again slapped him.

Not New To Controversy

It’s not the first time that the Sena MLA’s name has come into controversy. Last year, he sparked controversy after saying that he would give Rs 11 lakh if anyone would chop off Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s tongue. An FIR was registered against him.

In the past, he has made headlines for making derogatory remarks against Uddhav Thackeray and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis.

