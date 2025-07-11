Ahmedabad Crash: Preliminary Report In The London bound Air India 171 Boeing 787 Dreamliner Likely To Be Released Soon

A month has passed since the deadly crash of the London bound Air India 171 Boeing 787 Dreamliner that led to the deaths of at least 275 people including the passengers, crew members and also people on the ground. Now, a preliminary report is likely to be released today on July 11, 2025, Friday. No formal announcement has been made regarding this issue currently, but Reuters cited three unnamed sources and said that the report could be made public on July 11. However, the Reuters also added that the release date of the report could change. So far, there has been no updates regarding the release of the preliminary report.

The black boxes could provide abundant information regarding the Air India crash

According to the Reuters, the Aircraft Investigation Open Bureau has informed the lawmakers panel that good data has been recovered from the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder of the bound Air India 171 Boeing 787 Dreamliner. These devices are important for reconstructing the sequence of events leading to the air crash. This information contradicts the earlier report that the black boxes were damaged when the Air India 171 Boeing 787 Dreamliner flight crashed.

The timeline of the Air India 171 Boeing 787 Dreamliner crash

As per the officials, the aircraft had taken off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at around 1:38 PM. However, the pilot Captain Sumeet Sabharwal had issued a mayday call moments after the departure, and the plane crashed into the rooftop of the BJ Medical Hostel, followed by an explosion. This event sent shockwaves across the country. The Tata Group, which owns Air India, had announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore. The company later announced an additional compensation of Rs 25 lakh each to the families to help meet immediate financial needs.

Also read: AAIB Probing Air India’s AI171 Crash Submits Preliminary Report With MoCA