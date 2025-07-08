LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aaustralia Hossein Mousavian Bitchat Hyderabad family china brics donald trump COVID Aaustralia Hossein Mousavian Bitchat Hyderabad family china brics donald trump COVID Aaustralia Hossein Mousavian Bitchat Hyderabad family china brics donald trump COVID Aaustralia Hossein Mousavian Bitchat Hyderabad family china brics donald trump COVID
Live TV
TRENDING |
Aaustralia Hossein Mousavian Bitchat Hyderabad family china brics donald trump COVID Aaustralia Hossein Mousavian Bitchat Hyderabad family china brics donald trump COVID Aaustralia Hossein Mousavian Bitchat Hyderabad family china brics donald trump COVID Aaustralia Hossein Mousavian Bitchat Hyderabad family china brics donald trump COVID
Home > India > AAIB Probing Air India’s AI171 Crash Submits Preliminary Report With MoCA

AAIB Probing Air India’s AI171 Crash Submits Preliminary Report With MoCA

The ill fated AI171 Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner had crashed within 39 seconds moments after taking off from the airport on June 12 at 1.39 p.m.. Out of 242 passengers on board, 241 had died, while over 30 people died on ground after it crashed on BJ Medical Hostel building and exploded.

Air India 171 crash
AAIB probing Air India's AI171 crash submits preliminary report with MoCA (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Anand Singh
Last Updated: July 8, 2025 17:14:40 IST

Almost 26 days after the tragic Air crash involving Air India London bound AI171, which left over 270 dead on June 12, the Aircraft Accidents Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has shared its preliminary report with the Ministry of Civil Aviation, sources said on Tuesday.

Sources said that the AAIB submitted its preliminary report of crash after studying and analysing the reports it gathered from the two black boxes that were recovered and whose data were successfully downloaded. 

The source said that the report outlined the key observations by the investigators related to flight data, weather conditions, electrical,.mechanical or technical performance by the aircraft after taking off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport and the crew actions and their communication with the Air Traffic Control (ATC).

The source said that the preliminary report is also based on the technical observations and several people questioned especially from the ATC, airline and those who witnessed the crash from the ground. 

The contents of the report is yet to be made public, the sources said, adding that the AAIB is still continuing its in-depth investigation to determine the exact cause of the crash and recommend safety measures going forward. 

The source also said that the AAIB has not concluded the reasons that led to such a massive air disaster in India’s aviation history in decades.

The ill fated AI171 Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner had crashed within 39 seconds moments after taking off from the airport on June 12 at 1.39 p.m.. Out of 242 passengers on board, 241 had died, while over 30 people died on ground after it crashed on BJ Medical Hostel building and exploded.

The AAIB is also said to have carried out the simulation of the flight data of the ill fated flight in simulator with scenario of double engine failure, wheels not reacted and without flaps configured. 

The Boeing, which manufactured the Dreamliner operated by the Air India is also said to be cooperating with the AAIB and the DGCA in its probe. 

ALSO READ: BRS’ Kavitha Calls Telangana Caste Census Flawed, Demands OBC Reservation Bill Passage, Warns Of Rail Roko On July 17

Tags: AAIBAI171

More News

Texas Flooding Death Toll Tops 100 as Search Continues
Virat Kohli’s RCB Overtakes CSK As Most Valuable IPL Franchise, League Value Surges To 18.5 Billion Dollars
DTE Maharashtra Polytechnic Final Merit List 2025 Out: Here’s What Candidates Should Know
From Rs 1800 to Rs 14 Lakh, Smriti Irani’s Massive Salary Jump For Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi
Nitish Kumar’s Big Announcement Ahead of Bihar Legislative Assembly Elections: 35 Per Cent Reservation For Bihar Women In Government Jobs
Bharat Bandh 2025: Schools Stay Open, But Disruptions Expected Nationwide On July 9
The Impact Ranveer Singh Has On The Screen And Why We Are Blessed Again With The Best Actor Of The Generation
AAIB Probing Air India’s AI171 Crash Submits Preliminary Report With MoCA
Balkan Heatwave Triggers Storms and Fires as Greece Shuts Acropolis Due to High Temperatures
‘Never Seen So Much Filth…’: French Expat Posts She Is ‘Horrified by State of’ Gurugram

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?