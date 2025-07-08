BRS’ Kavitha Calls Telangana Caste Census Flawed, Demands OBC Reservation Bill Passage, Warns Of Rail Roko On July 17

Bharath Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha on Tuesday dubbed the Congress caste census model in Telangana as a “corrupt model” alleging that the grand old party fears in sharing the data and urged Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha to direct his Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to pass order under Section 243 (d) of the Constitution to provide 42 per cent OBC reservation to people in the southern statement.

She also urged President Droupadi Murmu to give consent to the Reservation Bill passed by the Telangana government in its assembly.

The BRS MLC also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP to get it passed.

Addressing a press conference here, Kavitha, who is also the daughter of former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced that the BRS will hold rail roko on July 17 in Telangana.

Targeting the Congress government in Telangana, Kavitha said, “We see that Rahul Gandhi talks about OBCs across the country. So today we have come to Delhi to talk about an important issue. Rahul Gandhi promised during polls that Congress will provide 42 per cent reservation in local body polls.”

She highlighted that all the parties in the state helped the Congress government to pass the Bill.

“And the Bill is now pending with the President,” she said.

She said that the Caste census has been carried out in Telangana but no one knows where it is.

She said that When UPA was in power it didn’t announce the caste census.

Similar is the case In Karnataka, Telangana and Himachal Pradesh, where Congress announced the caste census

She pointed out that in 2025, 10 year has passed in Karnataka and no one knows that where is the caste census and in Himachal Pradesh also caste census not conducted.

She asked Rahul Gandhi that there is Article 243 (d) in the Constitution, which he carries always, through which the government can order to announce OBC reservation. Rahul Gandhi should tell his Chief Minister the same.

“We demand Rahul Gandhi that the way in which you have been misleading the people, correct it by providing reservation to OBCs in Telangana,” Kavitha demanded.

She also alleged that Congress is misleading people in Telangana and asked the Congress to announce the order via cabinet, that is all set to take place in next two days.

Kavitha also urged the BJP to provide OBC reservation.

She said, “Besides Congress, BJP is also a culprit. The Bill was passed in Telangana comes to President. Thus I also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide OBC reservation to Telangana people. As he also is an OBC and he must provide the same.”

She also pointed out that the BJP had promised to make OBC Chief Minister in last elections and today you have opportunity to give reservation to OBC in local polls.

“We have come to Delhi to request them to provide reservation,” she said.

She also threatened to stop the train services in Telangana on July 17 and said “If OBC reservation is not granted we will do rail roko in Telangana on July 17. Train will not pass from Deccan and reach Delhi.”

She further told the Congress not only make promises only during polls but also fulfill it.

“If both national parties have to win in Telangana then they must get the OBc reservation Bill passed. We also urge President Murmu, who is a woman to give her consent,” she appealed.

She dubbed Telangana Model announced by Rahul Gandhi as a corrupt Congress model and said that they fear in sharing the data.

She said, “The data of the census is flawed as there is discrepancy in the OBC data by six per cent of one taken during her father’s government and Revanth Reddy government.”

“This is a corrupt Congress model, as the data is flawed and Rahul Gandhi should not insult people of Telangana,” she added.

