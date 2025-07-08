LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aaustralia Hossein Mousavian Bitchat Hyderabad family china brics donald trump COVID Aaustralia Hossein Mousavian Bitchat Hyderabad family china brics donald trump COVID Aaustralia Hossein Mousavian Bitchat Hyderabad family china brics donald trump COVID Aaustralia Hossein Mousavian Bitchat Hyderabad family china brics donald trump COVID
Live TV
TRENDING |
Aaustralia Hossein Mousavian Bitchat Hyderabad family china brics donald trump COVID Aaustralia Hossein Mousavian Bitchat Hyderabad family china brics donald trump COVID Aaustralia Hossein Mousavian Bitchat Hyderabad family china brics donald trump COVID Aaustralia Hossein Mousavian Bitchat Hyderabad family china brics donald trump COVID
Home > India > BRS’ Kavitha Calls Telangana Caste Census Flawed, Demands OBC Reservation Bill Passage, Warns Of Rail Roko On July 17

BRS’ Kavitha Calls Telangana Caste Census Flawed, Demands OBC Reservation Bill Passage, Warns Of Rail Roko On July 17

BRS leader K. Kavitha accused Congress of running a corrupt caste census model in Telangana and failing to implement 42% OBC reservation. She urged Rahul Gandhi to act and Prime Minister Modi to support the pending Reservation Bill. She announced a state-wide rail roko on July 17 if the demand is not met and appealed to President Murmu for swift consent.

Kavitha slams Congress’s OBC reservation delays, threatens Telangana rail roko on July 17. Demands support from Rahul Gandhi, Modi, and President Murmu.

Published By: Anand Singh
Last Updated: July 8, 2025 16:34:58 IST

Bharath Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha on Tuesday dubbed the Congress caste census model in Telangana as a “corrupt model” alleging that the grand old party fears in sharing the data and urged Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha to direct his Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to pass order under Section 243 (d) of the Constitution to provide 42 per cent OBC reservation to people in the southern statement.

She also urged President Droupadi Murmu to give consent to the Reservation Bill passed by the Telangana government in its assembly. 

The BRS MLC also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP to get it passed. 

Addressing a press conference here, Kavitha, who is also the daughter of former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced that the BRS will hold rail roko on July 17 in Telangana. 

Targeting the Congress government in Telangana, Kavitha said, “We see that Rahul Gandhi talks about OBCs across the country. So today we have come to Delhi to talk about an important issue. Rahul Gandhi promised during polls that Congress will provide 42 per cent reservation in local body polls.”

She highlighted that all the parties in the state helped the Congress government to pass the Bill. 

“And the Bill is now pending with the President,” she said.

She said that the Caste census has been carried out in Telangana but no one knows where it is. 

She said that When UPA was in power it didn’t announce the caste census. 

Similar is the case In Karnataka, Telangana and Himachal Pradesh, where Congress announced the caste census 

She pointed out that in 2025, 10 year has passed in Karnataka and no one knows that where is the caste census and in Himachal Pradesh also caste census not conducted. 

She asked Rahul Gandhi that there is Article 243 (d) in the Constitution, which he carries always, through which the government can order to announce OBC reservation. Rahul Gandhi should tell his Chief Minister the same. 

“We demand Rahul Gandhi that the way in which you have been misleading the people, correct it by providing reservation to OBCs in Telangana,” Kavitha demanded. 

She also alleged that Congress is misleading people in Telangana and asked the Congress to announce the order via cabinet, that is all set to take place in next two days. 

Kavitha also urged the BJP to provide OBC reservation. 

She said, “Besides Congress, BJP is also a culprit. The Bill was passed in Telangana comes to President. Thus I also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide OBC reservation to Telangana people. As he also is an OBC and he must provide the same.”

She also pointed out that the BJP had promised to make OBC Chief Minister in last elections and today you have opportunity to give reservation to OBC in local polls. 

“We have come to Delhi to request them to provide reservation,” she said. 

She also threatened to stop the train services in Telangana on July 17 and said “If OBC reservation is not granted we will do rail roko in Telangana on July 17. Train will not pass from Deccan and reach Delhi.”

She further told the Congress not only make promises only during polls but also fulfill it. 

“If both national parties have to win in Telangana then they must get the OBc reservation Bill passed. We also urge President Murmu, who is a woman to give her consent,” she appealed. 

She dubbed Telangana Model announced by Rahul Gandhi as a corrupt Congress model and said that they fear in sharing the data.

She said, “The data of the census is flawed as there is discrepancy in the OBC data by six per cent of one taken during her father’s government and Revanth Reddy government.”

“This is a corrupt Congress model, as the data is flawed and Rahul Gandhi should not insult people of Telangana,” she added. 

ALSO READ: Indigo Flight Delayed By An Hour, As It Got Distrupted By Swarm Of Bees, Watch

Tags: BRS vs Congresscaste census TelanganaKavitha OBC reservationTelangana rail roko

More News

‘Saiyaara’ Trailer Out Now! Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda Shine in Mohit Suri’s Intense Love Story
BRS’ Kavitha Calls Telangana Caste Census Flawed, Demands OBC Reservation Bill Passage, Warns Of Rail Roko On July 17
James Anderson Confirms Jofra Archer’s Lord’s Test Availability: ‘I Think He Will Play’
Watch: Scary Accident Recorded on Camera, Speeding Superbike Crashed Into Delivery Boy, Both Killed
Fire at Cairo Telecom Data Center Kills 4, Disrupts Communications
Congress Betrayed Farmers, CM Escaped Accountability: KTR’s Scathing Attack At Hyd Press Club
PC Jeweller Shares Tumble 10% As Exchanges Put It Under ASM Framework
Kingdom Actor Vijay Deverakonda Opens Up on Starkid Privilege in the Film Industry: “I Know an Actor Whose Father Is Influential”
Adani Group Unveils the Third Film in the Hum Karke Dikhate Hain Series: “Story of Suraj”
Why Every Indian Cannot Get UAE Golden Visa Even After Paying A One Time Fee of Rs 23 Lakh?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?