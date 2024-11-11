Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, November 12, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Chikungunya And Dengue Cases In Delhi Reach Alarming Numbers In 2024: MCD Report

Delhi has seen a disturbing outbreak of mosquito-borne diseases this year. Malaria, Chikungunya, and Dengue have recorded a record number of cases.

Chikungunya And Dengue Cases In Delhi Reach Alarming Numbers In 2024: MCD Report

Delhi has seen a disturbing outbreak of mosquito-borne diseases this year. Malaria, Chikungunya, and Dengue have recorded a record number of cases. Information available shows the national capital is seeing a marked increase in cases compared to the last five years.

Malaria and Chikungunya Cases See a Sharp Rise

Till 9 November, 2024, Delhi has registered 728 cases of Malaria and 172 cases of Chikungunya. This is a sharp rise compared with previous years:

  • Malaria cases: 228 cases in 2020, 167 in 2021, 263 in 2022, and 426 in 2023.
  • Chikungunya cases: 111 in 2020, 89 in 2021, 48 in 2022, and 65 in 2023.

In the week that fell into November 9, as many as 19 new cases of both diseases were reported, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) said.

Dengue Outbreak Continues

Except Malaria and Chikungunya, Dengue has also terrorized Delhi this year. Until now, 4,533 cases of Dengue have been reported. As many as 472 new cases of Dengue have cropped up in November alone, which add to the total tally for the year 2024. The maximum incidence of Dengue was observed in October with 2,431 cases.

Highest Contributing Areas in Delhi

The following have contributed highly towards the incidence of cases:

  • Malaria: In the City SP zone, 104 cases were reported as the maximum count.
  • Chikungunya: 87 cases surfaced the Shahdara South zone.

Dengue Death Toll

The Dengue outbreak has also caused the loss of some lives. Three deaths have been seen in 2024 attributed to the disease and last year recorded a death toll of 19. In 2023, 9,266 Dengue cases were reported in Delhi.

Important Areas witnessing Dengue Cases

Some of the areas in Delhi which have recently been the hotspots for dengue are:

  • Najafgarh
  • South Delhi
  • Shahdara (North)
  • Karol Bagh
  • Central Delhi

Health Officials Warn

Health officials are warning people of Delhi to keep mosquitoes at bay as the cases of Dengue, Malaria, and Chikungunya soar in the city. MCD is still on its watchful eyes and puts in effort to control the mosquitoes.

ALSO READ: A Close Call: How 2 Trekkers Were Rescued In Kashmir After They Accidentally Got Stuck In Encounter

Filed under

Chikungunya Delhi dengue
Advertisement

Also Read

Hundreds of Dev Patel Look-Alikes Gather In San Francisco

Hundreds of Dev Patel Look-Alikes Gather In San Francisco

Former Union Minister Pashupati Paras Evicted From 40-year-Old Residence In Patna

Former Union Minister Pashupati Paras Evicted From 40-year-Old Residence In Patna

Haiti Shuts Airport After Spirit Airlines Jet Hit By Gunfire

Haiti Shuts Airport After Spirit Airlines Jet Hit By Gunfire

Gunfight In Manipur’s Jiribam Kills 11 Militants, Violence Erupts In Imphal

Gunfight In Manipur’s Jiribam Kills 11 Militants, Violence Erupts In Imphal

Oil Prices Fell On Chinese Stimulus Disappointment, Supply Outlook

Oil Prices Fell On Chinese Stimulus Disappointment, Supply Outlook

Entertainment

Hundreds of Dev Patel Look-Alikes Gather In San Francisco

Hundreds of Dev Patel Look-Alikes Gather In San Francisco

Chris Pratt And Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt Welcome Baby Boy: ‘We Are Overjoyed’

Chris Pratt And Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt Welcome Baby Boy: ‘We Are Overjoyed’

Megan Fox Confirms Pregnancy After Miscarriage: ‘Nothing Is Ever Really Lost’

Megan Fox Confirms Pregnancy After Miscarriage: ‘Nothing Is Ever Really Lost’

‘Mission: Impossible 8’ Trailer Reveals High-Octane Stunts, Cruise Back For ‘The Final Reckoning’

‘Mission: Impossible 8’ Trailer Reveals High-Octane Stunts, Cruise Back For ‘The Final Reckoning’

Tom Cruise’s Last Mission: Impossible Movie, The Final Reckoning, To Get Release On THIS Date

Tom Cruise’s Last Mission: Impossible Movie, The Final Reckoning, To Get Release On THIS Date

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Ayodhya’s Ram Lalla Idol To Adore Woollen Clothes For The First Time This Winter

Ayodhya’s Ram Lalla Idol To Adore Woollen Clothes For The First Time This Winter

Why Breastfeeding And Vaccinations Are Crucial For Your Baby’s Health

Why Breastfeeding And Vaccinations Are Crucial For Your Baby’s Health

Goa Becomes A Global Travel Hotspot With New Charter Flights Boosting Tourism

Goa Becomes A Global Travel Hotspot With New Charter Flights Boosting Tourism

Planning A Trip To Pompeii This Year? Here’s What You Need To Know About New Ticketing And Tour Access Changes

Planning A Trip To Pompeii This Year? Here’s What You Need To Know About New

Fendi Prepares for a Milestone; Celebrati 100 Years with a Major Milan Fashion Week Event

Fendi Prepares for a Milestone; Celebrati 100 Years with a Major Milan Fashion Week Event

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox