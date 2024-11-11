Chikungunya And Dengue Cases In Delhi Reach Alarming Numbers In 2024: MCD Report

Delhi has seen a disturbing outbreak of mosquito-borne diseases this year. Malaria, Chikungunya, and Dengue have recorded a record number of cases.

Delhi has seen a disturbing outbreak of mosquito-borne diseases this year. Malaria, Chikungunya, and Dengue have recorded a record number of cases. Information available shows the national capital is seeing a marked increase in cases compared to the last five years.

Malaria and Chikungunya Cases See a Sharp Rise

Till 9 November, 2024, Delhi has registered 728 cases of Malaria and 172 cases of Chikungunya. This is a sharp rise compared with previous years:

Malaria cases: 228 cases in 2020, 167 in 2021, 263 in 2022, and 426 in 2023.

Chikungunya cases: 111 in 2020, 89 in 2021, 48 in 2022, and 65 in 2023.

In the week that fell into November 9, as many as 19 new cases of both diseases were reported, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) said.

Dengue Outbreak Continues

Except Malaria and Chikungunya, Dengue has also terrorized Delhi this year. Until now, 4,533 cases of Dengue have been reported. As many as 472 new cases of Dengue have cropped up in November alone, which add to the total tally for the year 2024. The maximum incidence of Dengue was observed in October with 2,431 cases.

Highest Contributing Areas in Delhi

The following have contributed highly towards the incidence of cases:

Malaria: In the City SP zone, 104 cases were reported as the maximum count.

Chikungunya: 87 cases surfaced the Shahdara South zone.

Dengue Death Toll

The Dengue outbreak has also caused the loss of some lives. Three deaths have been seen in 2024 attributed to the disease and last year recorded a death toll of 19. In 2023, 9,266 Dengue cases were reported in Delhi.

Important Areas witnessing Dengue Cases

Some of the areas in Delhi which have recently been the hotspots for dengue are:

Najafgarh

South Delhi

Shahdara (North)

Karol Bagh

Central Delhi

Health Officials Warn

Health officials are warning people of Delhi to keep mosquitoes at bay as the cases of Dengue, Malaria, and Chikungunya soar in the city. MCD is still on its watchful eyes and puts in effort to control the mosquitoes.

