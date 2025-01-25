China’s Hydropower Dam Near Arunachal Border Could Dry Up Brahmaputra, Warns CM Pema Khandu

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday raised serious concerns about China’s plan to construct the world’s largest hydropower dam on the Yarlung Tsangpo River in Tibet. The project, which could generate an astounding 60,000 MW of power, has sparked fears in India, particularly in the northeastern states and Bangladesh, as it could have devastating consequences for the water security and ecosystems of the region.

Khandu highlighted that the dam’s construction near the Indian border could lead to catastrophic flooding if China releases water suddenly, affecting millions of people downstream. The Siang River, which enters Arunachal Pradesh and later becomes the Brahmaputra River, is especially vulnerable. “If China uses it as a water bomb, it will completely affect the Adi tribe in the Siang district and millions in Assam and as far as Bangladesh,” Khandu warned during his address at the inaugural function of a seminar titled ‘Environment and Security’ in the state Legislative Assembly complex.

Environmental and Water Security Threats

The proposed hydropower dam on the Yarlung Tsangpo River could disrupt the lives of people across three countries. If China suddenly releases large volumes of water from the dam, it could cause severe flooding in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and parts of Bangladesh. The Chief Minister raised alarm about how such actions could severely affect local communities, especially in the Siang belt in Arunachal Pradesh and the plains of Assam. “Any sudden release of water could bring flooding to downstream areas, devastating the lives of millions,” he emphasized.

Khandu further warned that the construction of the dam could dry up the Siang or Brahmaputra River during the winter months, causing a severe disruption in water supply for the communities that depend on the river for drinking water, agriculture, and daily life. This environmental threat could lead to widespread ecological damage, threatening both livelihoods and the region’s fragile ecosystem.

China’s Assurances and Risks

While China has reiterated its commitment to constructing the hydropower project, the Chinese government claims that the project has undergone comprehensive scientific evaluation and will not harm downstream nations, including India and Bangladesh. However, the Chief Minister’s concerns reflect the growing unease over the potential long-term impact of the project on regional water security.

The hydropower project, which is estimated to cost around USD 137 billion, is located in the ecologically sensitive Himalayan region, an area prone to frequent earthquakes due to its position on a tectonic plate boundary. Given the precarious location of the dam, experts have raised further concerns over the seismic risks associated with such a large-scale infrastructure project. While Beijing has reassured that the dam will not cause harm, critics argue that China’s unilateral decision to move forward with the project, despite its potential impacts on neighboring countries, underscores a growing water security concern in the region.

The ongoing construction of China’s massive hydropower project on the Yarlung Tsangpo River has ignited serious debates about water security and environmental preservation in India and Bangladesh. As China moves forward with its ambitious dam-building project, the concerns voiced by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu serve as a stark reminder of the potential hazards posed by such massive infrastructure projects, especially when they are located near sensitive international borders. The situation remains a critical issue for the governments and communities affected by these potential changes in the natural water systems of the region.

