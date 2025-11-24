Class 10 Student Suicide Case: Delhi Police Summons 3 More Teachers

Student Suicide Case: The investigation into the suicide of a 16-year-old Class 10 student near Rajendra Place Metro Station intensified on Monday, with Delhi Police summoning three additional teachers for questioning. The move comes a day after two teachers were examined, alongside several students, as part of the ongoing inquiry.

The school, located in central Delhi, had earlier suspended four staff members in connection with the case.

Parents Allege Harassment, Demand Strict Action

The grieving parents have accused school teachers of subjecting their son to sustained mental harassment, claiming it drove him to take the extreme step.

Speaking to the media, the boy’s father said, “My son was very intelligent. He won many medals and certificates. I never imagined he would take such a step. For the past four months, he kept telling us that teachers were troubling him. Many students and parents are now protesting for justice. We only want justice for our son.”

The mother urged authorities to ensure accountability, “My son must get justice, and the culprits should receive the strictest punishment. He repeatedly told me that the teachers troubled him a lot. This should not happen to any other child ever again.”

Government Forms Committee: Focus On Student Mental Health

Amid rising public anger, Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood announced the formation of an investigation committee on November 21. He said schools must ensure they are monitoring students’ mental health in line with CBSE norms.

“We have formed a committee, and the school has already taken action,” Sood said. “I say this not only as Education Minister but also as a concerned parent. I will be writing to schools seeking details on how they track students’ mental well-being. The government is ready to extend full support, but we are deeply concerned about our children’s mental health.”

Suicide Note Points To Teacher Harassment

The student allegedly died by suicide on November 18 after jumping from Platform No. 2 of Rajendra Place Metro Station. According to the FIR filed the same day, he left behind a suicide note accusing multiple teachers of harassment and demanding strict action.

Police recovered his school bag from the station, which contained the note.

The FIR states that the boy had repeatedly complained about teachers who allegedly scolded, insulted, and mentally tormented him over minor issues. His parents said they made multiple verbal complaints to teachers and the principal, but the behaviour did not change.

On the day of the incident, while his father was away, the student left for school, leaving behind what his family described as a “devastating legacy of pain.”

