CM Pushkar Dhami Applauds PM Modi’s Call For Unity, Health And Women Empowerment

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami listened to the 123rd edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ program at the Chief Minister’s residence, an official statement said.

After the program, the Chief Minister said that the Prime Minister has inspired the countrymen with important topics like yoga, social unity, service spirit and women empowerment.

The Chief Minister said that under PM Modi’s leadership, India has got a distinct identity at the global level. “The International Yoga Day, organised on June 21, once again demonstrated that yoga has made its special identity not only in India but all over the world. He expressed pride in the achievements of the country being declared trachoma-free by the World Health Organisation and bringing 64 per cent of the population under social security in the report of the International Labour Organisation,” CM Dhami said.

The Chief Minister stated that under the able leadership of the Prime Minister, the country has achieved significant progress in the areas of health and social security. He appreciated the collective service highlighted in “Mann Ki Baat”, the spirit of meeting during religious pilgrimages and the initiative to promote local products.

He said that this program embodies the ideal of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ and urged the people of the state to adopt these messages in their daily routine and make Uttarakhand a proud part of self-reliant and prosperous India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address lauded “Women Led Development” initiatives, noting the remarkable achievements which are through enterprise, self-reliance and innovation are shaping a New India.

Addressing the 123rd episode of his monthly radio address, the Prime Minister highlighted that women labourers from Telangana’s Bhadrachalam who used to toil in the fields to eke out their daily livelihood are now making products that reach markets from Hyderabad to London.

PM Modi said that those pads were distributed to nearby schools and offices at a very low price. He noted that these women joined a Self-Help Group and received training for the same.

“The mantra of ‘Women Led Development’ is ready to create a new future for India. Our mothers, sisters, and daughters are today lending a new direction not only for themselves but for the entire society. You will also feel good when you come to know about the success of the women of Bhadrachalam in Telangana. These women once worked as labourers in the fields. They used to work hard all day for their livelihoods,” PM Modi said during the Mann ki Baat programme.

The Prime Minister also spoke about how women from Karnataka’s Kalaburagi have created a “jowar” roti brand. They produce over 3,000 rotis daily through a cooperative, which are now not limited to villages but are sold in Bengaluru and via online food platforms, he said.

“The achievement of the women of Kalaburgi in Karnataka is also excellent. They have made jowar roti a brand. In the cooperative that they have formed, more than 3000 rotis are being made every day. The aroma of these rotis is no longer limited to the village. A special counter has been opened in Bengaluru. Orders are coming in over online food platforms. Kalaburgi roti is now reaching the kitchens of big cities. This has had a great impact on these women; their income is increasing,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also mentioned a story of “self-confidence” and “self-reliance” from Madhya Pradesh’s Balaghat. Suma Uike, who has received training in mushroom farming and animal husbandry, joined the Self Help Group and has increased her income and also expanded her work.

“These stories from different states have different faces. But their glow is the same. This is the glow of self-confidence, of self-reliance. One such face is Suma Uike from Madhya Pradesh. Suma Ji’s efforts are very commendable. She took training in mushroom farming and animal husbandry by joining the Self Help Group in Katangi block of Balaghat district. Thus, she found her path to self-reliance. When Suma Uike’s income increased, she also expanded her work. This journey that started with a tiny effort has now expanded to ‘Didi Canteen’ and ‘Thermal Therapy Centre’. In every corner of the country, countless such women are changing their fate and that of the country,” PM Modi said.

(From ANI)

