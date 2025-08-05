Home > India > CM Revanth Reddy Puts State On High Alert Amid Heavy Rains

In view of the ongoing heavy rains lashing Hyderabad and several parts of Telangana, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has directed all district collectors and department officials to remain on high alert.

CM Revanth Reddy Puts State On High Alert Amid Heavy Rains(Image Credit- Google)

The Chief Minister convened an emergency meeting with senior officials at the state Secretariat on Sunday evening to review the situation. Emphasizing coordinated action, he instructed all departments to work in tandem to ensure that people in rain-affected areas do not face any hardships.

The CM stressed that timely relief measures must be undertaken, particularly in low-lying and flood-prone regions. He advised authorities to alert the public in areas experiencing high water flow, including within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits.

With the Indian Meteorological Department forecasting more rainfall over the next two to three days, Revanth Reddy directed district collectors to constantly monitor the situation and coordinate closely with all concerned departments.

“All necessary precautions must be taken to prevent any loss of life or property,” the CM said, urging officials to stay present in their respective districts and respond swiftly to any rain-related emergencies.

He also instructed senior officials and collectors to maintain continuous communication and to keep disaster response teams ready for immediate deployment.

Revanth Reddy reiterated the government’s commitment to public safety and said that the administration is fully geared up to handle any eventuality arising from the heavy rains.

