Heavy Rain In Uttarakhand, Lord Shiva Statue Completely Submerged In Water

Rudraprayag district in Uttarakhand witnessed a sharp rise in the water level of the Alaknanda River due to continuous heavy rainfall. A statue of Lord Shiva, located on the riverbank, became completely submerged as water overflowed its usual limits. Local authorities continued monitoring the situation as the region remained under constant rainfall.

Several nearby areas also recorded increasing water levels in rivers and streams. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for multiple districts due to the ongoing weather conditions. Heavy rains also triggered precautionary steps in schools and other public facilities.

VIDEO | Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand: Alaknanda River in spate as the region continues to witness heavy rainfall. Lord Shiva statue on the banks of the river completely submerged in the river.#UttarakhandNews #Rudraprayag (Full video available on PTI Videos -… pic.twitter.com/9gLvXs8jBf — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 5, 2025

Orange Alert Issued in Six Districts by IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for six districts in Uttarakhand: Dehradun, Nainital, Champawat, Bageshwar, Pauri Garhwal, and Udham Singh Nagar. The IMD forecast included chances of very heavy rainfall at isolated places in these areas. Officials warned that the rain may be accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds. The orange alert remained in effect for three days, starting from August 3, 2025.

Residents received advisories to avoid travel in hilly regions and to stay indoors during heavy rain. Local disaster response teams were also asked to stay on high alert.

Schools and Anganwadi Centres Closed in Dehradun On August 4

The Dehradun district administration ordered the closure of all government and private schools up to Class 12, along with Anganwadi centres, for one day on August 4, 2025. Officials took this step after IMD and the National Disaster Alert Portal issued warnings of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the district. The order aimed to protect students and young children from potential dangers caused by rain-related incidents. District Magistrate Savin Bansal directed all educational institutions to remain shut as a precaution. The administration also alerted emergency services to remain on standby during this period.

IMD Issues Detailed Weather Forecast for Dehradun

The Dehradun district administration, in its order dated August 3, 2025, stated that the IMD and the National Disaster Alert Portal had jointly issued a fresh forecast. The updated forecast mentioned intense rainfall starting from the evening or night of August 3.

The weather report highlighted the likelihood of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated locations, thunder, lightning, and gusty winds with speeds reaching 40–50 km/h. The Doppler radar and Nowcast report supported these predictions. Officials marked the alert as orange, urging the public to stay safe and report any emergencies immediately.

Landslide Risk Triggers Safety Measures in Dehradun

The Dehradun district magistrate cited the risk of landslides while announcing the closure of schools. The order read, “In view of the moderate to heavy rainfall currently occurring in all areas of Dehradun district, the possibility of landslides increases in sensitive places. Due to which any kind of unpleasant incident can occur.”

The administration declared a one-day holiday on August 4 for all schools and Anganwadi centres as part of disaster mitigation efforts. Officials asked citizens to avoid sensitive hill areas and follow local advisories to prevent any casualties during this period.

Must Read: Farooq Abdullah Presses For J&K Statehood Restoration, Asks Centre For Its Timeline