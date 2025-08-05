Farooq Abdullah Presses For J&K Statehood Restoration, Asks Centre For Its Timeline

As August 5 marks six years since the abrogation of Article 370, National Conference (NC) Chief Farooq Abdullah on Monday lambasted the Centre, asking about the timeline to reinstate the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir.

Holding the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the Centre to fulfil its promise, the former J&K chief minister urged the government to hold elections to Rajya Sabha seats and not deny people the right to speak about their problems.

Abdullah Asks Centre, When Are They Going To Return The Statehood

Speaking to ANI, Abdullah said, “When are they going to return the statehood? They said that the minute you have elections and the government is formed, the statehood will be restored. What has happened to that?”

“Now they are saying that they will hold elections in two vacant assembly seats, but what about elections to four seats in the Rajya Sabha? Why are they denying people the right to get to that house to speak of their problems?, “He added.

Reacting to the BJP planning certain programs to celebrate the abrogation of Article 370, the senior NC leader said that the BJP had nothing to celebrate. He questioned the Centre over rising unemployment and rising prices in Jammu and Kashmir.

“They have nothing to celebrate. What did they (BJP) do in 6 years to make this state better? Our highly educated boys and girls remain unemployed. Prices are rising into the sky. The poor are getting poorer, while the rich are getting richer. Is that what they have achieved? I am sure they will have to do it; there is no way out.” Abdullah said.

Taking a dig at Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, he said, “His viceroy is sitting here in Raj Bhawan. There is a government (in J&K), but the viceroy is the main man. The time has come when this must change. It is a democratic country.

Abdullah Demands To Ensure Peace In Valley

“When asked about the Centre’s efforts to ensure peace in the valley, Abdullah said that there is a need to find a way out of the conflict.

“I don’t see the peace coming. I think we are living in a fool’s paradise to think that peace will come overnight. We have a strong neighbour, whether it is China or Pakistan. Somehow, we must find a way out. War is not a way out. Finally, you must use a pen and discuss things. How does it hurt us?” he said.

