Congress Demands Discussion In Parliament On India Abruptly Halting Op Sindoor

Congress on Friday, July 4, trained its gun at the BJP-led NDA government at the centre saying that China helped Pakistan Air Force during Operation Sindoor as it was halted abruptly and demanded a discussion on the full gamut of India-China relations in the Parliament so that a consensus can be built for a collective response to the geopolitical challenges that China poses to India – directly and through Pakistan.

In a post on X, Congress General Secretary and Communication charge Jairam Ramesh said, “The Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Capability Development and Sustenance) Lt. Gen Rahul R. Singh has just publicly confirmed what has been talked about ever since Operation Sindoor was halted abruptly at the intervention of (US) President (Donald) Trump.”

“Lt. Gen Singh has revealed some details of the extraordinary ways by which China helped the Pakistan Air Force. This is the same China which completely destroyed the status quo in Ladakh five years ago but to which Prime Minister Modi gave a public clean chit on June 19, 2020,” the Congress Rajya Sabha MP said.

He said that for five years, the INC (Indian National Congress) has been demanding a discussion on the full gamut of India-China relations in the Parliament.

“The Modi government has consistently refused to have such a debate. The INC will continue to make this demand in the forthcoming monsoon session of Parliament, scheduled to commence on July 21, 2025.

“The Modi Govt MUST agree at least now so that a consensus can be built for a collective response to the geopolitical and economic challenges that China poses to India – directly and through Pakistan,” he said.

Ramesh also said that recently, China organised a trilateral meeting with Pakistan and Bangladesh in Kunming.

“India’s trade deficit with China is at record highs. The border agreement arrived at is not a restoration of the status quo,” he added.

The remarks from the Congress leader came after Lt Singh claimed that China gave Islamabad “live inputs” on key Indian positions during Pakistan’s deadly conflict with its neighbour in May.

“When the DGMO (director general of military operations) level talks were going on, Pakistan … said that we know that your such and such important vector is primed and it is ready for action … he was getting live inputs from China,” he said while speaking at a defence industry event in New Delhi.

India had carried out Operation Sindoor in response to Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 innocent tourists were killed on April 22. India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 and targeted several of the terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir(PoK).

India and China relations had soured after 2020 Diklam border clash and lasted formover four year, after the two countries reached a pact in October last year.

