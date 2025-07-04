Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
250 independence day PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban 250 independence day PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban 250 independence day PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban 250 independence day PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban
Live TV
TRENDING |
250 independence day PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban 250 independence day PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban 250 independence day PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban 250 independence day PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban
Home > India > Congress Demands Discussion In Parliament On India Abruptly Halting Op Sindoor

Congress Demands Discussion In Parliament On India Abruptly Halting Op Sindoor

Congress accused China of aiding Pakistan Air Force during India’s Operation Sindoor, demanding a full parliamentary debate on India-China ties. Jairam Ramesh criticized PM Modi’s stance and highlighted trade deficits and China’s growing regional influence with Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Jairam Ramesh
Jairam Ramesh

Published By: Anand Singh
Last Updated: July 4, 2025 21:53:48 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Congress on Friday, July 4, trained its gun at the BJP-led NDA government at the centre saying that China helped Pakistan Air Force during Operation Sindoor as it was halted abruptly and demanded a discussion on the full gamut of India-China relations in the Parliament so that a consensus can be built for a collective response to the geopolitical challenges that China poses to India – directly and through Pakistan.

In a post on X, Congress General Secretary and Communication charge Jairam Ramesh said, “The Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Capability Development and Sustenance) Lt. Gen Rahul R. Singh has just publicly confirmed what has been talked about ever since Operation Sindoor was halted abruptly at the intervention of (US) President (Donald) Trump.”

“Lt. Gen Singh has revealed some details of the extraordinary ways by which China helped the Pakistan Air Force. This is the same China which completely destroyed the status quo in Ladakh five years ago but to which Prime Minister Modi gave a public clean chit on June 19, 2020,” the Congress Rajya Sabha MP said.

He said that for five years, the INC (Indian National Congress) has been demanding a discussion on the full gamut of India-China relations in the Parliament. 

“The Modi government has consistently refused to have such a debate. The INC will continue to make this demand in the forthcoming monsoon session of Parliament, scheduled to commence on July 21, 2025. 

“The Modi Govt MUST agree at least now so that a consensus can be built for a collective response to the geopolitical and economic challenges that China poses to India – directly and through Pakistan,” he said. 

Ramesh also said that recently, China organised a trilateral meeting with Pakistan and Bangladesh in Kunming. 

“India’s trade deficit with China is at record highs. The border agreement arrived at is not a restoration of the status quo,” he added. 

The remarks from the Congress leader came after Lt Singh claimed that China gave Islamabad “live inputs” on key Indian positions during Pakistan’s deadly conflict with its neighbour in May. 

“When the DGMO (director general of military operations) level talks were going on, Pakistan … said that we know that your such and such important vector is primed and it is ready for action … he was getting live inputs from China,” he said while speaking at a defence industry event in New Delhi.

India had carried out Operation Sindoor in response to Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 innocent tourists were killed on April 22. India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 and targeted several of the terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir(PoK). 

India and China relations had soured after 2020 Diklam border clash and lasted formover four year, after the two countries reached a pact in October last year. 

ALSO READ: PM Modi Receives Trinidad & Tobago’s Highest National Honour, Calls It Symbol Of Eternal Friendship

Tags: bjpcongresslatest india news
Advertisement

More News

Microsoft Closes Its Pakistan Office After Twenty-Five Years
French Air Traffic Strike Grounds Over 1,100 Flights, Disrupts Europe’s Holiday Rush
Who Is ‘Bihar Ki Beti’ Kamla Persad-Bissessar? From Net Worth To Ancestral Roots, Everything You Need to Know
D Gukesh Clinches Rapid Title At Grand Chess Tour 2025 In Zagreb
India Backs Inclusive Development And Governance Reforms At NDB
India Will Sign Trade Deals Only If National Interest Is Secured: Piyush Goyal
Why India Allowed Pakistan’s Team For The Asia Cup Amid Strained Ties After Operation Sindoor?
Who Gets To Be Called A Doctor? Vidit Gujrathi’s Doctors’ Day Post Sparks Heated Clash With Liver Doc On Who’s A ‘Real Doctor’
India vs England, 2nd Test: Harry Brook And Jamie Smith’s Historic Partnership Shatters Multiple Records At Edgbaston
Terrorists Acted on Their Dharma, Armed Forces Responded with Their Karma: Rajnath Singh

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?