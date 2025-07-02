Live Tv
Congress Leader Did Not Know That Sikkim Is A Part Of India, Calls It A Neighbouring Country, Watch

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday slammed Congress leader Ajoy Kumar for calling Sikkim a “neighbouring country” during a recent event. Though Kumar quickly said it was just a slip of the tongue, the BJP didn’t let it slide. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla called Kumar’s remark “an insult” to Sikkim and the entire Northeast, stressing how deeply people there take pride in being part of India.

Congress Leader Ajoy Kumar On Sikkim

Last Updated: July 2, 2025 14:56:26 IST

Over a sharp criticism against Congress leader Ajoy Kumar calling Sikkim a neighbouring country, he came clarifying today (Wednesday) that it was slip of tongue. He explained that his remark was an unintentional during a press conference and expressed regret for any hurt caused by his statement.

Apologising, Alok Kumar said, “Yesterday, I mistakenly named a state, during discussing the worsening ties with neighboring countries, I sincerely apologize for this error. It was a genuine human mistake, nothing more.”

Despite the apology, the incident caused significant backlash, highly from the BJP’s Sikkim unit, which took the statement as both disrespectful and offensive. The party’s social media post called out Alok Kumar’s lack of knowledge about India’s geography and history, urging the Congress leadership to educate their representatives to avoid such embarrassing errors in the future. They described the comment as “utterly deplorable” and deserving of the “strongest condemnation.”

The BJP Sikkim unit vehemently denounces the outrageous and ignorant statement made by INC leader Ajoy Kumar, who shockingly referred to Sikkim as a “neighboring country” during his press conference at AICC headquarters today. It is utterly deplorable that a former IPS officer… pic.twitter.com/Uwoi6gTyV4

— BJP Sikkim (@BJP4Sikkim) July 1, 2025

BJP’s Sharp Criticism On Ajoy Kumar

BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla accused Congress of doubting India’s unity. He drew a parallel between the party’s actions and between Congress’s recent stance and the actions of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, accusing the party of promoting internal division reminiscent of the pre-Partition era. He claimed Congress was pushing for religious laws to override the secular fabric of the Constitution-a move he called deeply damaging  to the unity of the nation.

The episode justifies just how sensitive sentiments are not only in Sikkim but across allthe Northeastern states, many of which share borders with other nations yet remain strong with India. It’s a region where pride in national identity runs deep, and as political leaders across the spectrum have often stressed, any remark that even hints at questioning India’s unity or territorial integrity is bound to stir controversy. In such a context, even a small misstep can carry outsized weight.

Sikkim is India’s only state in India that follows organic farming, and uses no pesticides.  

Tags: Ajoy Kumarcongresssikkim
