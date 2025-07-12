Congress Leader KC Venugopal Seeks PM Modi’s Intervention To Rescue Kerala Nurse Nimisha Priya

On July 12, Saturday, in a tweet, Congress leader KC Venugopal urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to save the Kerala born nurse Nimisha Priya from the execution in Yemen. The Congress leader tweeted, “The death sentence against Nimisha Priya is a grave travesty of justice. She is a victim of unimaginable cruelty and domestic abuse on foreign soil, driven to the brink. She doesn’t deserve to die. I’ve written to the PM seeking urgent intervention to prevent her execution.” Nimisha’s execution is reportedly scheduled on July 16, 2025.

Why Nimisha Priya faces execution?

Ms. Nimisha Priya is an Indian citizen who worked as a trained nurse in the private hospitals in Yemen. Save Nimisha Priya — International Action Council, an organisation formed to save Nimisha has described the circumstances that have led her to a death row.

The petition said that in July 2015, Nimisha Priya had set up her own clinic in Sanaa, Yemen in partnership with a local, Talal Abdo Mahdi. It is because only the Yemeni nationals were allowed to set up clinics and business firms. However, after she started the clinic, Talal started collecting all the revenue. When questioned about this issue, Talal became hostile, threatened her and even forged documents to claim that she was married to him as per his religion.

Talal threatened and tortured Nimisha

He became hostile when Ms. Nimisha Priya questioned him. He had later threatened her, forged documents to claim that she was married to him as per his religion and brutally tortured her as well, according to the plea. The plea added that Nimisha took the help of a warden of a jail located near her clinic. The warden suggested her that she should try to sedate him and then convince him to give her passport back. However, in her attempt to sedate Mr. Mahdi, he died of an overdose in July 2017.

Also read: Will Kerala Nurse Nimisha Priya Escape Death? Family Ready To Pay $1 Million In Blood Money