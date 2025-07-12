Will Kerala Nurse Nimisha Priya Escape Death? Family Ready To Pay $1 Million In Blood Money

Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya, has just three days remaining before her scheduled execution of Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya, for murdering a Yemeni national in 2017. Her family has made a last-ditch effort to save her liffe by offering $1 million (approximately ₹8.6 crore) as “blood money” to the victim’s family as a plea for clemency.

What is Blood Money That The Family Of Nimisha Priya is Paying?

Under Islamic Sharia law, “blood money” or diyya refers to financial compensation paid by an accused person to the family of a victim in serious crimes such as murder. Sharia law categorizes homicide into two types – intentional and unintentional (accidental).

The principles of qisas (retaliation) and diyya (blood money) were established to prevent ongoing cycles of revenge killings, often driven by tribal animosity.

Nimisha Priya Case: How is Blood Money Determined?

According to the World Legal Information Institute (WorldLII), countries including Yemen, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Pakistan have formal legal frameworks governing the payment and acceptance of diyya. In these countries if a convict fails to pay blood money, the person faces serious legal penalties or the enforcement of qisas (retaliatory punishment).

The amount of compensation that a convicted person has to pay varies according to the ccountry and also depends on factors such as the victim’s gender, religion, and nationality. However, blood money can not always exempt the accused from further charges of the crime. Governments may impose additional penalties like fines to uphold law and order.

Yemen applies Islamic law, particularly the Hanbali and Shafi’i schools of jurisprudence, to regulate qisas and diyya.

What is Nimisha Priya Case?

The Supreme Court of India has agreed to hear a plea urging the government to use diplomatic channels to save Nimisha Priya, who is facing execution in Yemen on July 16 for murder charges.

The SC bench which includes Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Joymalya Bagchi , has scheduled the hearing for July 14.

Advocate Subhash Chandran KR appearing for the Nimisha Priya called upon the SC to look at the urgency to explore diplomatic options, The advocate also noted that the family of the deceased might pardon Nimisha if blood money is paid by the convicted.

Nimisha Priya, who hails from Palakkad district in Kerala. was convicted in 2017 for murdering her Yemeni business partner. The court in Yemen sentenced her to death in 2020,. Her final appeal was rejected in 2023 while she is currently imprisoned in Sana’a, the capital of Yemen.

