The Congress on Monday said that it along with none INDIA bloc partner has approached the Supreme Court to challenge the flawed and destructive Special Intensive Revision of the voter roll exercise in Bihar by the Election Commission.

Congress media and publicity department chairman Pawan Khera took to X to share the news.

In a post he said, “Today, Indian National Congress along with 9 political parties came together to file a challenge to the flawed and destructive Special Intensive Revision (SIR) being carried out by the ECI.”

Khera said, “The entire opposition stands together to oppose an exercise that is guaranteed to disenfranchise vast number of voters due to its malicious and mischievous methodology.”

The Congress leader said that the Supreme Court has listed the matter for Thursday, 10 July, 2025.

Even Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal said lamented at the Election Commission and said the SIR exercise has wrecked havoc across the villages and towns in Bihar.

Venugopal said, “As a signatory on behalf of the Indian National Congress, along with various opposition parties, have approached the Supreme Court against the blatantly unconstitutional SIR exercise in Bihar.”

The Congress leader said, “It (SIR) has wreaked havoc across the villages and towns of Bihar giving crores of voters anxiety about whether their right to vote will be stolen.”

He alleged that this (SIR) is mass scale rigging and mischief being carried out by the ECI, under instructions from the ruling regime.

“We have faith that the Hon’ble Supreme Court will deliver justice,” Venugopal added.

Eaeluer, at least 11 Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc members had met Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and two other Election Commissioners to apprise on the SIR process.

The INDIA bloc parties have been vocal in their opposition to the exercise of the Special Intensive Revision, which has already started in Bihar, and is to be carried out in five more states — Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal that are going to polls next year.

The INDIA bloc leaders have alleged that it is a sinister campaign to deprive lakhs of voters of their franchise.

The poll panel has issued instructions to carry out a SIR in Bihar to weed out ineligible names and ensure all eligible citizens are included in the electoral roll, allowing them to exercise their franchise in the polls slated later this year.

The poll panel has said it has taken additional steps in the intensive revision to ensure illegal migrants do not get enrolled in the voters list.

