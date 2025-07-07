LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Akash Deep brics America Party Brazil Indian Fishermen elon musk china Israel houthi attack Akash Deep brics America Party Brazil Indian Fishermen elon musk china Israel houthi attack Akash Deep brics America Party Brazil Indian Fishermen elon musk china Israel houthi attack Akash Deep brics America Party Brazil Indian Fishermen elon musk china Israel houthi attack
Live TV
TRENDING |
Akash Deep brics America Party Brazil Indian Fishermen elon musk china Israel houthi attack Akash Deep brics America Party Brazil Indian Fishermen elon musk china Israel houthi attack Akash Deep brics America Party Brazil Indian Fishermen elon musk china Israel houthi attack Akash Deep brics America Party Brazil Indian Fishermen elon musk china Israel houthi attack
Home > India > Congress-Led INDIA Bloc Approach SC Over EC’s SIR Exercisenin Bihar, Hearing On July 10

Congress-Led INDIA Bloc Approach SC Over EC’s SIR Exercisenin Bihar, Hearing On July 10

The Congress and INDIA bloc have approached the Supreme Court challenging Bihar's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list. Alleging mass disenfranchisement and ECI bias, they claim the exercise is unconstitutional and politically motivated. The case will be heard on July 10. SIR is also set to begin in five other states ahead of 2025 polls.

Congress and INDIA bloc challenge Bihar’s voter roll revision in Supreme Court, calling it unconstitutional and harmful to voter rights. SC to hear on July 10.

Published By: Anand Singh
Last Updated: July 7, 2025 21:40:27 IST

The Congress on Monday said that it along with none INDIA bloc partner has approached the Supreme Court to challenge the flawed and destructive Special Intensive Revision of the voter roll exercise in Bihar by the Election Commission. 

Congress media and publicity department chairman Pawan Khera took to X to share the news. 

In a post he said, “Today, Indian National Congress along with 9 political parties came together to file a challenge to the flawed and destructive Special Intensive Revision (SIR) being carried out by the ECI.”

Khera said, “The entire opposition stands together to oppose an exercise that is guaranteed to disenfranchise vast number of voters due to its malicious and mischievous methodology.”

The Congress leader said that the Supreme Court has listed the matter for Thursday, 10 July, 2025.

Even Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal said lamented at the Election Commission and said the SIR exercise has wrecked havoc across the villages and towns in Bihar. 

Venugopal said, “As a signatory on behalf of the Indian National Congress, along with various opposition parties, have approached the Supreme Court against the blatantly unconstitutional SIR exercise in Bihar.”

The Congress leader said, “It (SIR) has wreaked havoc across the villages and towns of Bihar giving crores of voters anxiety about whether their right to vote will be stolen.”

He alleged that this (SIR) is mass scale rigging and mischief being carried out by the ECI, under instructions from the ruling regime. 

“We have faith that the Hon’ble Supreme Court will deliver justice,” Venugopal added.

Eaeluer, at least 11 Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc members had met Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and two other Election Commissioners to apprise on the SIR process. 

The INDIA bloc parties have been vocal in their opposition to the exercise of the Special Intensive Revision, which has already started in Bihar, and is to be carried out in five more states — Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal that are going to polls next year.

The INDIA bloc leaders have alleged that it is a sinister campaign to deprive lakhs of voters of their franchise. 

The poll panel has issued instructions to carry out a SIR in Bihar to weed out ineligible names and ensure all eligible citizens are included in the electoral roll, allowing them to exercise their franchise in the polls slated later this year. 

The poll panel has said it has taken additional steps in the intensive revision to ensure illegal migrants do not get enrolled in the voters list.

ALSO READ: IIT In Malasia? Here’s What PM Modi And Malaysian PM Anwar Proposed

Tags: Bihar voter list revisionCongress Supreme Court petitionINDIA blocSpecial Intensive Revision Bihar

More News

Delhi Speaker Demands Apology From Congress Chief Over Rs 2.35 Crore ‘Shauchmahal’ Claim
Brad Pitt’s F1 Middle-Finger Turned Into Fist: The Sanitization of Sports Drama
Confirmed! Smriti Irani Returns To TV As Tulsi In Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Reboot- First Leaked Look Goes Viral!
Shikhar Dhawan’s Sweet Words About Son Zoraver Will Melt Your Heart: ‘Very Special Part of My Life’
Kiran More Recalls MS Dhoni’s Early Days: ‘The Spark We Saw Was Special’
What Is UAE Golden Visa? Indians Can Get It By Paying This One-Time Fee
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni! Ex CSK Player Deepak Chahar Wishes Legend Keeps Playing
Congress-Led INDIA Bloc Approach SC Over EC’s SIR Exercisenin Bihar, Hearing On July 10
India’s Sai Kishore Joins Surrey for County Championship Double-Header
Akash Deep’s Childhood Friend On His Sister’s Recovery: ‘BCCI, Lucknow Team Management Helped A Lot’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?