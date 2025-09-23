LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC emmanuel macron Coastal Road Eurovision Song Contest asia cup 2025 bcci aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC emmanuel macron Coastal Road Eurovision Song Contest asia cup 2025 bcci aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC emmanuel macron Coastal Road Eurovision Song Contest asia cup 2025 bcci aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC emmanuel macron Coastal Road Eurovision Song Contest asia cup 2025 bcci
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC emmanuel macron Coastal Road Eurovision Song Contest asia cup 2025 bcci aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC emmanuel macron Coastal Road Eurovision Song Contest asia cup 2025 bcci aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC emmanuel macron Coastal Road Eurovision Song Contest asia cup 2025 bcci aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC emmanuel macron Coastal Road Eurovision Song Contest asia cup 2025 bcci
LIVE TV
Home > India > Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi to visit Motihari on September 26

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi to visit Motihari on September 26

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi to visit Motihari on September 26

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 23, 2025 04:40:07 IST

Motihari (Bihar) [India], September 23 (ANI): With the Bihar Assembly elections approaching, political activities in the state have gained momentum. In this context, Congress General Secretary and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit Motihari on September 26, marking her first visit to the region.

During her visit, Priyanka Gandhi will address a public meeting at Gandhi Maidan in Motihari, which will also mark the launch of the Congress party’s Assembly election campaign in the state.

In preparation for the rally, Rajya Sabha MP and former Bihar Congress President Akhilesh Prasad Singh convened a meeting with party workers at the District Congress Office, where he also flagged off a campaign vehicle to mobilise public support. Congress leaders and workers have been actively reaching out to people in the region, urging them to participate in the rally in large numbers.

Speaking to reporters, Akhilesh Singh confirmed that no leaders from the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) have been invited to the event. “No leader from the Mahagathbandhan will be invited to Priyanka Gandhi’s rally. This rally is in the name of Priyanka Gandhi. It is her first rally in Bihar, and therefore, no other leader has been invited. The program is centred around her, as people want to see her. Whoever wants to come will attend, but no other leader will be called on that day.”

On the issue of seat-sharing within the Mahagathbandhan, Singh stated that discussions have been concluded and an announcement will be made at an appropriate time. “The Election Commission has not yet issued the notification. The seat-sharing arrangement within the alliance has been finalised, and everything will be announced at the right time,” he said.

Reacting to reports of a possible rift within the Lalu Yadav family, Singh said, “I know Lalu Ji’s family closely. As long as Lalu Ji is there, if he scolds once, everything will be set right. None of Lalu Yadav’s children will ever be separate from him, that much I know.”

Earlier this week, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited the Sree Kunnath Mahavishnu Temple at Manassery in Kerala’s Kozhikode, describing her experience as “deeply touching” and filled with serenity and spirituality.

In a post shared on X, she wrote, “My visit to the Sree Kunnath Mahavishnu Temple, Manassery, Mukkam was deeply touching. Its serenity and spirituality is apparent. Many lovely ladies waited their turn to pay their respects. Meeting them was very special too…. not to mention being weighed in bananas (one too many, maybe!).”

She also admired the temple’s cultural and artistic heritage, highlighting the beautifully painted walls and a hand-carved chariot crafted by two local brothers she met during her visit.

“The beautifully painted temple walls, and the fascinating hand-carved chariot (carved by two brothers I met at the temple) were a joy to behold. There is so much tradition and talent in Wayanad, it is truly a place for all to visit,” she said. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: Bihar Assembly electionscongress-general-secretaryelection-campaignmotihari-visitPriyanka Gandhi

RELATED News

Is India Going to Have Its Own BIG FOUR? PMO Plans Historic Shake-Up To Challenge Global Giants!
Ten injured as house collapses in Indore, rescue operations underway
MSEDCL Mumbai FRP Fencing Tender Draws Pushback as Rules Limit Competition
Kolkata's Durga Puja pandals bring themes from AI, nature and family dynamics
The New Wave of Ethnic Wear for Men – Nawab Parker

LATEST NEWS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! to return Tuesday after brief suspension over controversial remarks, says Disney
Janhvi Kapoor steps out in late mother Sridevi's saree for 'Homebound' special screening; check pics
MathCo Unveils Systemic AI for Enterprise
India's Speed Skating World Championships 2025 contingent returns with historic haul of three golds, two bronze
US Secretary of State Rubio, EAM Jaishankar meet at UNGA, discuss trade, defence, energy ties
Digital Governance: India's Shift Towards E-Services
"Will do what's best…": Sourav Ganguly on re-election as Cricket Association of Bengal President
FC Barcelona’s Aitana Bonmati Wins Ballon d’Or 2025 Feminin, Matches With Lionel Messi!
Trump to address UNGA to highlight 'historic' global wins; hold bilateral, multilateral meetings
PSG’s Ousmane Dembele Wins The Ballon d’Or 2025 Award!
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi to visit Motihari on September 26

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi to visit Motihari on September 26

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi to visit Motihari on September 26
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi to visit Motihari on September 26
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi to visit Motihari on September 26
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi to visit Motihari on September 26

QUICK LINKS