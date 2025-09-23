Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi to visit Motihari on September 26

Motihari (Bihar) [India], September 23 (ANI): With the Bihar Assembly elections approaching, political activities in the state have gained momentum. In this context, Congress General Secretary and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit Motihari on September 26, marking her first visit to the region.

During her visit, Priyanka Gandhi will address a public meeting at Gandhi Maidan in Motihari, which will also mark the launch of the Congress party’s Assembly election campaign in the state.

In preparation for the rally, Rajya Sabha MP and former Bihar Congress President Akhilesh Prasad Singh convened a meeting with party workers at the District Congress Office, where he also flagged off a campaign vehicle to mobilise public support. Congress leaders and workers have been actively reaching out to people in the region, urging them to participate in the rally in large numbers.

Speaking to reporters, Akhilesh Singh confirmed that no leaders from the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) have been invited to the event. “No leader from the Mahagathbandhan will be invited to Priyanka Gandhi’s rally. This rally is in the name of Priyanka Gandhi. It is her first rally in Bihar, and therefore, no other leader has been invited. The program is centred around her, as people want to see her. Whoever wants to come will attend, but no other leader will be called on that day.”

On the issue of seat-sharing within the Mahagathbandhan, Singh stated that discussions have been concluded and an announcement will be made at an appropriate time. “The Election Commission has not yet issued the notification. The seat-sharing arrangement within the alliance has been finalised, and everything will be announced at the right time,” he said.

Reacting to reports of a possible rift within the Lalu Yadav family, Singh said, “I know Lalu Ji’s family closely. As long as Lalu Ji is there, if he scolds once, everything will be set right. None of Lalu Yadav’s children will ever be separate from him, that much I know.”

Earlier this week, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited the Sree Kunnath Mahavishnu Temple at Manassery in Kerala’s Kozhikode, describing her experience as “deeply touching” and filled with serenity and spirituality.

In a post shared on X, she wrote, “My visit to the Sree Kunnath Mahavishnu Temple, Manassery, Mukkam was deeply touching. Its serenity and spirituality is apparent. Many lovely ladies waited their turn to pay their respects. Meeting them was very special too…. not to mention being weighed in bananas (one too many, maybe!).”

She also admired the temple’s cultural and artistic heritage, highlighting the beautifully painted walls and a hand-carved chariot crafted by two local brothers she met during her visit.

“The beautifully painted temple walls, and the fascinating hand-carved chariot (carved by two brothers I met at the temple) were a joy to behold. There is so much tradition and talent in Wayanad, it is truly a place for all to visit,” she said. (ANI)

