Congress, SAD Slam Centre For ‘Disrespect’ Over Manmohan Singh’s Cremation Site

Criticism has been pouring out from both Congress and SAD at the Centre which held Manmohan Singh's last rites at Nigambodh Ghat describing it as "a deliberate insult" while raising demand for a memorial site that sparked a fresh political row over the Centre's decision.

The decision to perform the last rites of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh at Nigambodh Ghat has triggered a political storm, with opposition parties, including the Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), accusing the central government of disrespecting the legacy of India’s first Sikh prime minister.

Congress Slams Government Over ‘Deliberate Insult’

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh expressed outrage over the BJP-led central government’s choice of cremation site. In a post on X, Ramesh mentioned, “The people of our country are simply unable to understand why the Government of India could not find a location for his cremation and memorial that is befitting of his global stature, record of outstanding achievements, and exemplary service to the nation for decades. This is nothing but a deliberate insult to the first Sikh Prime Minister of India, Dr. Manmohan Singh.”

Earlier in the day, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the government to arrange the cremation at a site where a memorial could be built in honor of Singh’s contribution. Kharge said this would be in line with traditions followed for other former prime ministers and would provide a fitting tribute to the towering legacy of Singh.

SAD Joins The Criticism

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal termed the decision as shocking and deliberate and also claimed that the central government had declined a request from Singh’s family for a more appropriate site. In a post in X, Badal says, “It is deplorable to the extreme that the Union Government has refused the demand of the family of Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji to conduct the funeral and final rites of the highly revered leader at a place from where a historic memorial will be constructed in his reverence to commemorate his unparalleled service to the nation.

Badal further criticized the move as “an utter disregard of the towering global stature which Dr. Manmohan Singh ji enjoyed and will always enjoy.” He urged Prime Minister Modi to reconsider and change this decision.

Dr. Manmohan Singh, who had served as India’s prime minister from 2004 to 2014, died at the age of 92 on Thursday night due to age-related health issues. His contributions towards India’s economic reforms and global standing have been well acknowledged.

Final Rites Scheduled With State Honours

The Ministry of Home Affairs confirmed that Singh’s cremation will take place at Nigambodh Ghat on Saturday with full state honors. The final procession will begin from the AICC headquarters at 9:30 am, following public tributes between 8:30 am and 9:30 am.

Former Union Minister Manish Tewari has echoed the sentiments of opposition when he said, “Dr. Manmohan Singh deserves a final send-off befitting his stewardship of India for ten long years. That is the least that must be done to honor his memory.”

