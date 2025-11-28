Congress To Discuss Karnataka Crisis On November 30

Karnataka Congress Crisis: Even as Karnataka power tussle is still going on, the Congress party has decided to hold discussion on the current crisis in the southern state on Sunday, sources said on Friday. The source said that the Congress party has called the meeting of the Parliamentary Strategy Group on November 30 at 5 p.m. at the residence of Sonia Gandhi.

He revealed that following the meeting of the Parliamentary Strategy Group, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will put forth the matter of Karnataka before Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi where Rahul Gandhi will also be present.

The source said that after appraising Somka Gandhi, the Congress president then may call Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar to the national capital in December first week and then give a solution for the same.

The sources indicated that Congress president has now decided to sort out the power tussle in Karnataka where Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar are at loggerheads over the reported rotational chief minister formula.

It is worth to mention that the Congress Karnataka Government completed two and half years in office on November 20. The political crisis in Karnataka erupted over the planned cabinet reshuffling.

The Daily Guardian was first to report the upcoming cabinet reshuffling in Karnataka under Kamraj model and change in Chief Ministerial face

However, some of the Shivakumar loyalist MLAs then arrived in the national capital to back him for the chief ministerial post.

Amid the power tussle the Congress has decided to hold the crucial meeting and then share the updates of the same with Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

The sources claimed that following a detailed discussion, the party leadership will summon Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar to Delhi in December first week.

