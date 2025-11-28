LIVE TV
Big Booster! India's GDP Jumps 8.2% In Q2 FY26, Marks Highest In 6 Quarters Despite US Tariffs

India Q2 GDP Growth Data 2025: India’s economic momentum strengthened in the July–September quarter of FY 2025-26, with real GDP rising 8.2%, sharply higher than the 5.6% recorded in the same period last year, according to data released by the National Statistics Office (NSO) on Friday. Nominal GDP expanded at 8.7% during the quarter, reflecting sustained economic activity across sectors.

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: November 28, 2025 17:48:01 IST

India Q2 GDP Growth Data 2025: India’s economic momentum strengthened in the July–September quarter of FY 2025-26, with real GDP rising 8.2%, sharply higher than the 5.6% recorded in the same period last year, according to data released by the National Statistics Office (NSO) on Friday. Nominal GDP expanded at 8.7% during the quarter, reflecting sustained economic activity across sectors.

Sectoral Boost: Manufacturing, Construction Lead the Charge

The economy’s second-quarter performance was driven by strong growth in both the Secondary (8.1%) and Tertiary (9.2%) sectors.

Manufacturing (9.1%) and Construction (7.2%) in the secondary sector posted robust numbers, comfortably crossing the 7% mark at constant prices.

In the services sector, Financial, Real Estate & Professional Services surged 10.2%, continuing its strong run.

Meanwhile, Agriculture & Allied activities (3.5%) and Utilities (4.4%) saw moderate expansion compared to other sectors.

Consumption Strengthens, H1 Growth Climbs To 8%

Private consumption also showed improvement, with Real Private Final Consumption Expenditure (PFCE) growing 7.9% in Q2—up from 6.4% in the corresponding quarter last year. For the first half of FY26 (April–September), India’s real GDP registered an impressive 8% growth rate, a notable rise from 6.1% during the same period in FY25.

Economic Context And Long-Term Growth Outlook

India posted 6.5% real GDP growth in FY 2024-25, after expanding 9.2% in 2023-24 and 7.2% in 2022-23. The country continues to hold its position as one of the fastest-growing major economies globally.

Previously, the World Bank noted that India must grow at an average rate of 7.8% for the next two decades to achieve its ambition of becoming a fully developed nation by 2047. Echoing this, the Economic Survey 2024-25 emphasized that sustaining 8% growth at constant prices over the next 10–20 years will be crucial to realising the vision of “Viksit Bharat”.

First published on: Nov 28, 2025 5:27 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
How Did Thailand Floods Turn Deadly, Leaving More Than 100 Dead? Here’s What Tourists Need To Know Before Flying

