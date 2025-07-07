LIVE TV
Controversy Erupts After BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's Statement on Marathi People

Controversy Erupts After BJP MP Nishikant Dubey’s Statement on Marathi People

MNS
Controversy Erupts After BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's Statement on Marathi People

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Last Updated: July 7, 2025 18:29:36 IST

JP MP Nishikant Dubey has made a controversial statement amid the language conflict in Maharashtra. A new political storm has exploded in Maharashtra’s state political arena. The controversy began when a shopkeeper in the Shanti Park area of Mira Road, owner of Jodhpur Sweets and Namkeen, was allegedly purposefully assaulted by one of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers.

Can’t Speak Marathi: Incident went Viral on Social Media

What was the reason, though? He was not able to speak Marathi. However, traders across Mira-Bhayander have responded and shut down their shops in protest. The video of the incident went viral on social media. The MNS has stated earlier that the people living in Maharashtra must speak Marathi. He, however, did condemn the violence.

Now, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey responded to the fuelled controversy. Dubey challenged Raj and Uddhav Thackeray and asked about Urdu, “If you have the courage, go and make Urdu speakers speak Marathi in Mahim,” he said.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Raj and Uddhav Thackeray

He went on to accuse Raj and Uddhav Thackeray of exploiting linguistic issues for political gain ahead of the upcoming BMC elections. “You are living on our money. What do Marathi people have?” Dubey asked, questioning their contribution to the national economy. He also criticized the selective outrage and called for equality in enforcement.

Dubey’s remarks have drawn criticism across political lines and civil society. Many of the Marathi-speaking community have condemned his remarks, with many calling them disrespectful. Meanwhile, the Marathi Ekikaran Samiti has announced a protest march on Mira Road tomorrow, signaling more unrest as tensions continue to rise.

