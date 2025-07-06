Uddhav-Raj Thackeray Reunion Has No Political Impact, Says Maharashtra Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil

After Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray reunited, Maharashtra Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil said on Sunday that when leaders come together like this, it does not have any real political impact.

He said the government works based on trust and performance. And their government has the support of Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

“No political impact”: Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil

Speaking to the reporters, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil said, “When leaders come together like this, it has no political impact as such. Governments run on trust, on their work. Our Government has received the blessings of PM Modi. We have received the guidance of Home Minister Amit Shah and CM Devendra Fadnavis. If someone appears and delivers speeches, I don’t think it would have any impact…”

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that he must be receiving the blessings of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray after the estranged Thackeray cousins, Uddhav and Raj, shared the public stage for the first time in nearly 20 years.

The remarks of the Maharashtra Chief Minister came in response to Raj Thackeray’s veiled attack on the former, where the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief stated, “What Balasaheb could not do, Devendra Fadnavis did it”.

“I express my gratitude to Raj Thackeray that he gave me the credit for the coming together of both the brothers; I must be getting the blessings of Balasaheb Thackeray. I was told that there would be a victory rally, but there was also a speech of ‘rudaali’. Not a single word was spoken about Marathi… The Mumbai Municipal Corporation was under their control for 25 years. Still, they did not do any work that could be shown,” the Chief Minister said.

“We changed the face of Mumbai under the leadership of PM Modi. They are jealous of the work we did for Mumbai, but the public knows everything, and everyone is on our side,” he added.