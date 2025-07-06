Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
BRICS 2025 Brimingham Dhurandar America Party Global Times china dalai lama texas floods BRICS 2025 Brimingham Dhurandar America Party Global Times china dalai lama texas floods BRICS 2025 Brimingham Dhurandar America Party Global Times china dalai lama texas floods BRICS 2025 Brimingham Dhurandar America Party Global Times china dalai lama texas floods
Live TV
TRENDING |
BRICS 2025 Brimingham Dhurandar America Party Global Times china dalai lama texas floods BRICS 2025 Brimingham Dhurandar America Party Global Times china dalai lama texas floods BRICS 2025 Brimingham Dhurandar America Party Global Times china dalai lama texas floods BRICS 2025 Brimingham Dhurandar America Party Global Times china dalai lama texas floods
Home > India > Uddhav-Raj Thackeray Reunion Has No Political Impact, Says Maharashtra Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil

Uddhav-Raj Thackeray Reunion Has No Political Impact, Says Maharashtra Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil

Maharashtra Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil dismissed the political impact of Uddhav and Raj Thackeray's reunion. CM Fadnavis said their unity credits him and mocked their past BMC rule, asserting BJP’s development under PM Modi’s leadership.

BJP leaders downplay Uddhav-Raj Thackeray reunion, calling it symbolic and ineffective
BJP leaders downplay Uddhav-Raj Thackeray reunion, calling it symbolic and ineffective. (Photo credit: India Today)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last Updated: July 6, 2025 23:01:15 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share
After Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray reunited, Maharashtra Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil said on Sunday that when leaders come together like this, it does not have any real political impact.
 
He said the government works based on trust and performance. And their government has the support of Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

“No political impact”: Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil

Speaking to the reporters, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil said, “When leaders come together like this, it has no political impact as such. Governments run on trust, on their work. Our Government has received the blessings of PM Modi. We have received the guidance of Home Minister Amit Shah and CM Devendra Fadnavis. If someone appears and delivers speeches, I don’t think it would have any impact…”
 
Meanwhile, on Saturday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that he must be receiving the blessings of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray after the estranged Thackeray cousins, Uddhav and Raj, shared the public stage for the first time in nearly 20 years.
The remarks of the Maharashtra Chief Minister came in response to Raj Thackeray’s veiled attack on the former, where the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief stated, “What Balasaheb could not do, Devendra Fadnavis did it”.
 
“I express my gratitude to Raj Thackeray that he gave me the credit for the coming together of both the brothers; I must be getting the blessings of Balasaheb Thackeray. I was told that there would be a victory rally, but there was also a speech of ‘rudaali’. Not a single word was spoken about Marathi… The Mumbai Municipal Corporation was under their control for 25 years. Still, they did not do any work that could be shown,” the Chief Minister said.
 
“We changed the face of Mumbai under the leadership of PM Modi. They are jealous of the work we did for Mumbai, but the public knows everything, and everyone is on our side,” he added. 
 
(With ANI Inputs)
Tags: Radhakrishna Vikhe PatilUddhav-Raj Thackeray Reunion
Advertisement

More News

Who is Aryaveer? Virat Kohli’s Nephew All Set To Debut In Cricket But Will Earn Less Than Virender Sehwag’s Son
Kareena Kapoor Khan Takes A Cheesy Dig At Prada Amid Kolhapuri Chappals Row
PM Modi Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack At BRICS, Urges Global Unity Against Terrorism
Amid Deepika Padukone Row, Rashmika Mandanna Reveals She Cries For Her Off Days: I Haven’t Gone Home In One And A Half Years
Aryna Sabalenka Reaches Wimbledon 2025 Quarter-Finals After Beating Elise Mertens
BRICS Hits Back At Donald Trump’s Tariffs, Calls Them ‘Illegal’ And Threat To Global Trade
Who Is Monica Barbaro? Andrew Garfield’s Adorable PDA With Rumoured Girlfriend At Wimbledon Goes Viral
Uddhav-Raj Thackeray Reunion Has No Political Impact, Says Maharashtra Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil
Reliance Industries To Double PVC Production By 2027, Strengthening India’s Domestic Supply And Global Standing
Suvendu Adhikari Blames Mamata Banerjee For Bengal Bomb Blasts, Alleges ‘Appeasement Politics’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?