Amid Speculations Of Uddhav, Raj Coming Together In BMC Polls In Mumbai, Will Congress Go Solo?

With Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray targeting the Maharashtra government on three languages row and speculations rife that two brothers may unite for BMC polls, the Maharashtra Congress on Monday held a meeting to strengthen the party and chalk out strategy for the BMC polls, with sources indicating that the grand old party might go solo.

The Maharashtra Congress meeting was held at the old party headquarters here and chaired by party’s state incharge Ramesh Chenithalla, and attended by Maharshtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal, Mumbai Congress chief Varsha Gaikwad, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan, Naseem Khan, Rajani Patil, Mukul Wasnik, Nana Patole, Balasaheb Thorat and several others.

According to sources, during the meeting, several issues were discussed to strengthen the party in the state and also to discuss its preparations for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections scheduled later this year.

The source said that the Congress may decide to go solo in the BMC polls and has asked Varsha Gaikwad to prepare for all 228 seats.

The source further said that Varsha Gaikwad has been asked to prepare and decide on the BMC polls to go solo, but without giving a negative message to Shiv Sena (UBT), as it is part of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi alliance in the state.

Raj Thackeray had broken his ties with the Shiv Sena 20 years ago and floated his own party, Maharashtra Nirman Sena (MNS).

However, a Congress source revealed that many party leaders felt that it is necessary to strengthen the party in the state, as its condition is deteriorating and it must go solo in the BMC polls to safeguard the party’s interest, as it has been losing voters to its alliance partners in the state.

The source said that some members also said that the BMC polls also help the party to prepare new leadership, and thus it is important to contest solo in the BMC polls.

However, the source said that if Uddhav and Raj Thackeray come together for the BMC polls, then the party will look to go solo, and the MVA alliance will remain intact as it will come together after the polls.

The source further stated that the Congress was also miffed by the way it got fewer seats in the assembly polls and general elections last year, with 11 seats and 2 seats respectively in Mumbai.

It is worth mentioning that Congress was formed in Mumbai, and the performance of the party has been on downfall since 2007.

In 2007, BMC, Congress could manage to win 75 seats. In 2012, the result went downward and the party managed to win only 56 seats in BMC, while in 2017 it further dipped to 31.

Out of the former corporators, several have deserted the Congress and joined the ruling Shiv Sena and the BJP.

