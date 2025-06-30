Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
gaza ai in medicine meta f1 donald tusk donald trump benjamin netanyahu big beautiful bill gaza ai in medicine meta f1 donald tusk donald trump benjamin netanyahu big beautiful bill gaza ai in medicine meta f1 donald tusk donald trump benjamin netanyahu big beautiful bill gaza ai in medicine meta f1 donald tusk donald trump benjamin netanyahu big beautiful bill
Live TV
TRENDING |
gaza ai in medicine meta f1 donald tusk donald trump benjamin netanyahu big beautiful bill gaza ai in medicine meta f1 donald tusk donald trump benjamin netanyahu big beautiful bill gaza ai in medicine meta f1 donald tusk donald trump benjamin netanyahu big beautiful bill gaza ai in medicine meta f1 donald tusk donald trump benjamin netanyahu big beautiful bill
Home > India > Amid Speculations Of Uddhav, Raj Coming Together In BMC Polls In Mumbai, Will Congress Go Solo?

Amid Speculations Of Uddhav, Raj Coming Together In BMC Polls In Mumbai, Will Congress Go Solo?

With Uddhav and Raj Thackeray hinting at unity for BMC polls, Maharashtra Congress held a key meeting, likely deciding to contest solo to revive its strength. The party asked Mumbai chief Varsha Gaikwad to prep for all 228 seats while maintaining alliance ties with Shiv Sena (UBT) post-polls.

BMC Polls In Mumbai Will Congress Go Solo
BMC Polls In Mumbai Will Congress Go Solo

Published By: Anand Singh
Last Updated: June 30, 2025 20:24:00 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

With Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray targeting the Maharashtra government on three languages row and speculations rife that two brothers may unite for BMC polls, the Maharashtra Congress on Monday held a meeting to strengthen the party and chalk out strategy for the BMC polls, with sources indicating that the grand old party might go solo. 

The Maharashtra Congress meeting was held at the old party headquarters here and chaired by party’s state incharge Ramesh Chenithalla, and attended by Maharshtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal, Mumbai Congress chief Varsha Gaikwad, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan, Naseem Khan, Rajani Patil, Mukul Wasnik, Nana Patole, Balasaheb Thorat and several others.

According to sources, during the meeting, several issues were discussed to strengthen the party in the state and also to discuss its preparations for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections scheduled later this year. 

The source said that the Congress may decide to go solo in the BMC polls and has asked Varsha Gaikwad to prepare for all 228 seats. 

You Might Be Interested In

The source further said that Varsha Gaikwad has been asked to prepare and decide on the BMC polls to go solo, but without giving a negative message to Shiv Sena (UBT), as it is part of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi alliance in the state. 

Raj Thackeray had broken his ties with the Shiv Sena 20 years ago and floated his own party, Maharashtra Nirman Sena (MNS). 

However, a Congress source revealed that many party leaders felt that it is necessary to strengthen the party in the state, as its condition is deteriorating and it must go solo in the BMC polls to safeguard the party’s interest, as it has been losing voters to its alliance partners in the state.

The source said that some members also said that the BMC polls also help the party to prepare new leadership, and thus it is important to contest solo in the BMC polls. 

However, the source said that if Uddhav and Raj Thackeray come together for the BMC polls, then the party will look to go solo, and the MVA alliance will remain intact as it will come together after the polls. 

The source further stated that the Congress was also miffed by the way it got fewer seats in the assembly polls and general elections last year, with 11 seats and 2 seats respectively in Mumbai. 

It is worth mentioning that Congress was formed in Mumbai, and the performance of the party has been on downfall since 2007. 

In 2007, BMC, Congress could manage to win 75 seats. In 2012, the result went downward and the party managed to win only 56 seats in BMC, while in 2017 it further dipped to 31.

Out of the former corporators, several have deserted the Congress and joined the ruling Shiv Sena and the BJP.

ALSO READ: BJP MLA Raja Singh Resigns Over New State President Appointment

Tags: latest india newsmaharashtra congressuddhav thackeray
Advertisement

More News

What Lies Ahead For Lionel Messi And Inter Miami After Club World Cup Exit
Israel’s Military Chief Urges Restraint, Warns Gaza Offensive Could Endanger Hostages
National Doctors’ Day 2025: AI In Medicine Tool Or Threat? What Doctors Want You to Know
Why Are Meta Stocks Soaring After The Launch Of Its New Superintelligence AI Dream Team?
Staying In Red Bull Or Joining Mercedes? Max Might Leave Red Bull Despite Exit Clauses
Is Pickleball the Matcha of Sports? A Social, Accessible Game Gaining Widespread Popularity
RailOne App Launched By Indian Railways: Book Tickets, Order Food And More In One App
Poland to Temporarily Reinstate Border Controls With Germany and Lithuania
India vs England: Ben Stokes Hails Rishabh Pant’s Exceptional Talent Says ‘Let That Type Of Talent Be Free’
Jurassic World Rebirth Fan Reviews: Internet Calls Scarlett Johansson Starrer Tired And Unoriginal

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?