BJP MLA Raja Singh Resigns Over New State President Appointment

In a shocking development, BJP MLA T. Raja Singh has resigned from the party’s primary membership, citing disappointment and frustration over the appointment of Ramchander Rao as the new BJP State President for Telangana.

In a strongly worded letter to BJP Telangana State President G. Kishan Reddy, Raja Singh expressed his concerns, stating that the decision has come as a shock to lakhs of karyakartas, leaders, and voters who have stood by the party.

Raja Singh, a three-time MLA from Goshamahal, claimed that the party’s decision raises doubts about its direction, especially when the BJP is on the threshold of forming its first government in Telangana.

He alleged that some individuals with personal interests have misled the central leadership, undermining the sacrifices of grassroots workers and risking party setbacks.

In his resignation letter addressed to Telangana BJP Chief G. Kishan Reddy, Raja Singh termed the central leadership’s decision as a “shock and disappointment,” claiming it had hurt lakhs of loyal BJP party karyakartas across the state.

He said the appointment reflects a larger pattern of sidelining ground-level workers and leaders who have consistently stood by the party during bad times.

Raja Singh wrote, “This is not about personal ambition, this letter reflects the pain and frustration of lakhs of loyal BJP karyakartas and supporters who feel sidelined and unheard.”

He also alleged that decisions were being made by a select few “running the show from behind the curtain”, leading to internal discontent and loss of grassroots connection.

The legislator, who has been elected three times from Goshamahal, further appealed to the BJP’s central leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president J.P. Nadda, and senior leaders Amit Shah and B.L. Santosh, to reconsider the decision and ensure the right leadership is placed in Telangana.

While severing formal ties with the party, Raja Singh reaffirmed his commitment to the ideology of Hindutva and pledged to continue serving the people of Goshamahal and the broader “Hindu community.”

“I speak not just for myself, but for countless karyakartas and voters who stood with us in faith, and who today feel let down,” he wrote.

