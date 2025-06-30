Delhi HC: Gangster Neeraj Bawana Gets One-Day Custody Parole To Visit Ailing Wife

The Delhi High Court on Monday granted gangster Neeraj Bawana one-day custody parole to visit his ailing wife in the hospital.

The court had earlier denied him interim bail, citing the grave nature of the charges he faces.

Bawana had sought temporary release on humanitarian grounds to see his wife, whose condition reportedly requires immediate family presence.

The court had previously rejected his regular bail plea in connection with a 2015 double murder case, calling the incident ‘an act of extraordinary audacity.’

He is accused of murdering two inmates, Vikram and Pradeep. The incident took place inside a jail van. They were being transported from Rohini Court to Tihar Jail along with seven other undertrial prisoners.

The FIR was registered on August 25, 2015.

According to the prosecution, Bawana allegedly strangled both victims using towels, despite the presence of security personnel in the van.

During the hearing, Bawana’s lawyer argued that he has been in jail for over nine years, and the trial is far from over.

Though custody parole is limited, the court allowed it solely to facilitate a hospital visit, with adequate security arrangements in place.

ALSO READ: Andhra’s Srisailam Temple Denies Cockroach In Laddu Claim, Cites ISO-Certified Hygiene Standards