Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
gaza ai in medicine meta f1 donald tusk donald trump benjamin netanyahu big beautiful bill gaza ai in medicine meta f1 donald tusk donald trump benjamin netanyahu big beautiful bill gaza ai in medicine meta f1 donald tusk donald trump benjamin netanyahu big beautiful bill gaza ai in medicine meta f1 donald tusk donald trump benjamin netanyahu big beautiful bill
Live TV
TRENDING |
gaza ai in medicine meta f1 donald tusk donald trump benjamin netanyahu big beautiful bill gaza ai in medicine meta f1 donald tusk donald trump benjamin netanyahu big beautiful bill gaza ai in medicine meta f1 donald tusk donald trump benjamin netanyahu big beautiful bill gaza ai in medicine meta f1 donald tusk donald trump benjamin netanyahu big beautiful bill
Home > India > Delhi HC: Gangster Neeraj Bawana Gets One-Day Custody Parole To Visit Ailing Wife

Delhi HC: Gangster Neeraj Bawana Gets One-Day Custody Parole To Visit Ailing Wife

Delhi High Court granted gangster Neeraj Bawana a one-day custody parole to visit his ailing wife in the hospital. Earlier denied bail over a 2015 double murder case, Bawana is accused of strangling two inmates in a jail van. The parole is limited and will be under strict security supervision.

Gangster Neeraj Bawana gets one-day custody parole to visit ailing wife
Gangster Neeraj Bawana gets one-day custody parole to visit ailing wife

Published By: Sambhav Sharma
Last Updated: June 30, 2025 19:31:38 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

The Delhi High Court on Monday granted gangster Neeraj Bawana one-day custody parole to visit his ailing wife in the hospital.

The court had earlier denied him interim bail, citing the grave nature of the charges he faces.

Bawana had sought temporary release on humanitarian grounds to see his wife, whose condition reportedly requires immediate family presence.

The court had previously rejected his regular bail plea in connection with a 2015 double murder case, calling the incident ‘an act of extraordinary audacity.’

You Might Be Interested In

He is accused of murdering two inmates, Vikram and Pradeep. The incident took place inside a jail van. They were being transported from Rohini Court to Tihar Jail along with seven other undertrial prisoners.

The FIR was registered on August 25, 2015.

According to the prosecution, Bawana allegedly strangled both victims using towels, despite the presence of security personnel in the van.

During the hearing, Bawana’s lawyer argued that he has been in jail for over nine years, and the trial is far from over.

Though custody parole is limited, the court allowed it solely to facilitate a hospital visit, with adequate security arrangements in place.

ALSO READ: Andhra’s Srisailam Temple Denies Cockroach In Laddu Claim, Cites ISO-Certified Hygiene Standards

Advertisement

More News

What Lies Ahead For Lionel Messi And Inter Miami After Club World Cup Exit
Israel’s Military Chief Urges Restraint, Warns Gaza Offensive Could Endanger Hostages
National Doctors’ Day 2025: AI In Medicine Tool Or Threat? What Doctors Want You to Know
Why Are Meta Stocks Soaring After The Launch Of Its New Superintelligence AI Dream Team?
Staying In Red Bull Or Joining Mercedes? Max Might Leave Red Bull Despite Exit Clauses
Is Pickleball the Matcha of Sports? A Social, Accessible Game Gaining Widespread Popularity
RailOne App Launched By Indian Railways: Book Tickets, Order Food And More In One App
Poland to Temporarily Reinstate Border Controls With Germany and Lithuania
India vs England: Ben Stokes Hails Rishabh Pant’s Exceptional Talent Says ‘Let That Type Of Talent Be Free’
Jurassic World Rebirth Fan Reviews: Internet Calls Scarlett Johansson Starrer Tired And Unoriginal

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?