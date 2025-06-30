Live Tv
Home > India > Andhra’s Srisailam Temple Denies Cockroach In Laddu Claim, Cites ISO-Certified Hygiene Standards

Andhra’s Srisailam Temple Denies Cockroach In Laddu Claim, Cites ISO-Certified Hygiene Standards

Srisailam Temple in Andhra Pradesh denied claims of a cockroach in laddu prasadam, calling it false. Officials cited strict hygiene, CCTV monitoring, and ISO food safety certification. They urged devotees not to believe misleading social media posts.

Srisailam Temple officials dismiss viral claim of cockroach in laddu prasadam, assure devotees of strict hygiene and food safety standards.
Srisailam Temple officials dismiss viral claim of cockroach in laddu prasadam, assure devotees of strict hygiene and food safety standards. (Photo credit: NDTV)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last Updated: June 30, 2025 19:16:17 IST

The Srisailam Devasthanam Temple in Andhra Pradesh has denied viral social media claims accusing that a cockroach was found in one of its famous laddu prasadams. Officials from the temple have strongly refuted the accusation, by saying that the prasad is prepared under strict hygiene protocols and 24/7 CCTV surveillance.

The problem started after a devotee named Saraschandra K,on Sunday posted a video on social media alleging he found a cockroach in a laddu prasadam. The video thereby went viral, increasing concern among devotees and generating outrage on social media. In a complaint filed to the executive officer of the temple, Saraschandra accused the staff of negligence and appealed for action by the authorities.

Srisailam Temple authority refuted the ‘fake’ claim

Rejecting the charges, Executive Officer Srinivasa Rao stated that the allegation was baseless. He further said that “The laddus are made with great care, using quality material and under close supervision. Employees adhere to strict hygiene procedures, wear gloves and caps, and the whole process is watched by CCTV cameras”.

ALSO READ: Andhra Pradesh Launches Free JEE And NEET Coaching For Government Junior College Students

However, later the temple management has given a clarification that the laddus are produced by combining boondi fried in pure ghee with sugar syrup, drying it under specialized air purifiers, and then molding them under hygienic conditions. The complex is disinfected from time to time, and the temple possesses an ISO-22000: Food Safety Management System certification to obtain food safety standards.

Srisailam Temple authority quoted earlier case

Meanwhile temple authorities said, “This is not the first time misinformation has cropped up,”  referring to a similar false report in February 2024 when a devotee reported finding a bone in the temple’s pulihora prasadam. That also was proved to be unfounded after a preliminary review.”.

Following the incident, the authorities have requested devotees not to be taken in by false videos and fake news that would dent the image of Srisailam Kshetra, a most sacred pilgrimage center in Southern India.

“Spreading false rumors about temple offerings not only hurts religious sentiments but also belittles the efforts of people who work hard for the temple every day,” the statement clarified.

ALSO READ: YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Booked For Culpable Homicide After Rally Mishap In Andhra Pradesh

Tags: andhra newsladdu issuesrisailam temple
