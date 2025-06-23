YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Booked For Culpable Homicide After Rally Mishap In Andhra Pradesh

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, along with five of his close aides, has been booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder after a tragic road accident during a party rally claimed the life of an elderly supporter in Guntur district. The Guntur police confirmed that the vehicle involved in the incident was the one carrying Reddy during his political tour.

The fatal incident took place on June 18, 2025, during a rally near the Anjaneya Swamy statue at the Etukuru Bypass, under the jurisdiction of Nallapadu Police Station. The deceased, Cheeli Singaiah, was run over by the vehicle in the convoy that was part of the former CM’s approved travel route from Tadepalli to Sattenapalli. Although he was rushed to the hospital, he was declared dead on arrival.

A First Information Report (FIR) was initially filed under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which pertains to causing death by negligence, based on a complaint by the victim’s wife, Cheeli Lurdhu Mary. However, after reviewing extensive video footage, including CCTV, drone visuals, and eyewitness accounts, the police escalated the charges.

“The evidence clearly shows the deceased under the wheels of the Ex-Chief Minister’s vehicle,” the Guntur police said in an official statement. “As a result, the FIR was modified to invoke Section 105 of the BNS, which deals with culpable homicide not amounting to murder, and Section 49, which addresses abetment where no specific punishment is prescribed.”

The police further noted that permission was granted only for Jagan Mohan Reddy’s convoy, which included three vehicles for the tour programme on the specified date. Despite these restrictions, the incident occurred within the designated convoy, leading to increased scrutiny of its operations.

Those named in the FIR include:

Ramana Reddy – The driver of the car

Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy – Former Chief Minister and YSRCP chief

K. Nageshwar Reddy – Personal Assistant to Reddy

Y.V. Subba Reddy – Former Member of Parliament

Perni Nani (Venkateswara Rao) – Former MLA

Vidadala Rajini – Former Minister

All six individuals were reportedly present in the car that struck the victim. The case has sparked political ripples across the state, with critics questioning the management of the rally and whether basic crowd safety measures were overlooked.

The tragic death of a loyal party worker has further intensified scrutiny on the conduct of political roadshows and convoys. The incident also highlights the risks of mass mobilization efforts during political campaigns, especially when protocols and permissions are not stringently followed.

Meanwhile, the YSRCP has not released an official statement on the incident yet. Party insiders claim that Reddy was unaware of the accident at the time, but the official video evidence contradicts any claim of oblivion.

This is not the first time political convoys have come under the scanner in India for safety lapses. However, the involvement of a senior leader like Jagan Mohan Reddy and the escalation of charges to culpable homicide underlines the seriousness with which authorities are treating the matter.

Legal experts suggest that the altered charges under BNS Sections 105 and 49 may lead to significant legal challenges for Reddy and his associates, especially if proven that preventive measures were neglected.

The incident remains under investigation, and the police have assured that further action will follow “as per law.” With high-profile individuals involved and mounting public interest, the case is expected to see rapid developments in the coming days.

