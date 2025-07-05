Live Tv
Home > India > Thackeray Cousins Unite for Marathi Identity: Uddhav, Raj Join Forces in Mumbai Rally Today

Thackeray Cousins Unite for Marathi Identity: Uddhav, Raj Join Forces in Mumbai Rally Today

Uddhav and Raj Thackeray unite after 20 years for a joint rally on July 5 at Mumbai’s NSCI Dome, opposing the Maharashtra government’s move to make Hindi compulsory in Classes 1-5. The protest defends Marathi identity amid political tensions ahead of civic elections, drawing sharp reactions from ruling parties

Uddhav and Raj Thackeray
Uddhav and Raj Thackeray unite after 20 years (Image Credit - X)

Last Updated: July 5, 2025 14:03:22 IST

In a rare show of unity, Uddhav and Raj Thackeray, leaders of rival political factions and estranged cousins, will stand together today at a joint rally in Mumbai. Their collaboration marks a turning point in Maharashtra politics, driven by growing concerns over the perceived imposition of Hindi in primary education.

Marathi Unity Takes Center Stage at NSCI Dome

In a significant political development, Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT) and Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) are coming together today, July 5, for a joint protest rally at Mumbai’s NSCI Dome in Worli.The cause uniting them: opposition to the Maharashtra government’s move to make Hindi a compulsory subject from Classes 1 to 5 under the National Education Policy (NEP). The cousins, once estranged, view the move as a threat to regional identity and linguistic diversity.

What began as plans for separate demonstrations, Raj Thackeray’s ‘Virat Morcha’ on July 6 and Uddhav Thackeray’s rally on July 7, has now turned into a unified march following discussions led by Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut. Raut emphasized the symbolic and strategic importance of presenting a united Marathi voice on the issue.


Political Ramifications Ahead of Civic Polls

MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande described the joint rally as potentially transformative for Maharashtra’s political dynamics. Leaders from both parties met earlier this week to finalize the logistics, underscoring a renewed sense of cooperation after two decades of political rivalry.

The ruling Shiv Sena faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, along with their BJP allies, dismissed the rally as mere political drama ahead of upcoming civic elections. They reiterated that Marathi remains a mandatory subject in all schools and clarified that Hindi is only one of several optional languages offered, not imposed.

Despite the government’s clarification, the rally is expected to draw a large turnout, with supporters of both parties framing the protest as a defense of Marathi language and culture against what they see as centralizing impositions.

Tags: language rowraj thackerayshiv sena
